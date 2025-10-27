Diamond Home Support Marks 15 Years as One of the UK’s Most Trusted Cleaning and Home Help Providers

Sittingbourne, ME , Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Home Support proudly celebrates 15 years of delivering professional domestic cleaning and home help services to households across the United Kingdom. Founded in 2010, the company has grown into one of the nation’s most trusted cleaning providers, operating through more than 200 local offices and serving clients in towns and cities across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.



Diamond Home Support

Recognised among the UK’s Top 100 franchise businesses, Diamond Home Support has built a strong reputation for consistency, reliability, and customer satisfaction. The company’s franchise network offers flexible opportunities for entrepreneurs to start and run their own cleaning and home care businesses with full training, marketing resources, and ongoing operational support.

Andrew Watton, Managing Director of Diamond Home Support, said: “Fifteen years in business is a proud milestone. Our focus has always been simple: deliver a dependable, high-quality service and support our franchise network to do the same. As we invest further in technology, marketing, and digital tools, we aim to make it even easier for clients to find trusted local cleaners across the UK.”

As part of its continued growth, the company is investing heavily in modern digital systems and nationwide marketing strategies designed to strengthen its UK-wide franchise network and enhance the client experience. These improvements include advanced online tools that help franchise owners manage their businesses more efficiently, connect directly with clients, and generate consistent, quality local leads.

Since its founding, Diamond Home Support has become synonymous with trust, professionalism, and peace of mind for households across the country. The company offers domestic cleaning, home help, and gardening services designed for busy families, elderly individuals, and those needing dependable support at home. Every cleaner and home helper is carefully vetted, insured, and experienced in order to maintain Diamond Home Support’s high standards of quality and service.

In addition to its customer-facing services, the company has built one of the UK’s most accessible franchise opportunities in the home services sector. Franchise owners benefit from a proven business model, low startup costs, and the backing of a nationally recognised brand. Each franchisee receives comprehensive training in business operations, marketing, and customer management, as well as access to a dedicated support team that guides them through every stage of growth.

The company’s success lies in its ability to combine national scale with local expertise. Every Diamond Home Support office is independently owned and operated by franchisees who know their local areas well. This local knowledge,backed by national systems and brand strength, ensures customers receive attentive, professional service with a personal touch.

Learn more about Diamond Home Support by visiting the website at https://diamondhomesupport.com.

About Diamond Home Support

Diamond Home Support is a UK-wide domestic cleaning, home help, and gardening franchise network delivering professional home cleaning services through more than 200 local offices. The company connects clients with reliable, self-employed cleaners and home helpers across the UK and continues to grow as one of the nation’s most trusted names in domestic cleaning.

###

Media Contact

Diamond Home Support

Suite 118, St George's Business Park, Castle Road, Sittingbourne ME10 3TB United Kingdom

01795 859182

https://diamondhomesupport.com

newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com