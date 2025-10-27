Pro-Line Fencing Opens Second Grand Rapids Location and Offers 10% Installation Discount

Grand Rapids, MI , Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pro-Line Fencing has taken its local roots to new heights with the opening of a second location just outside downtown Grand Rapids. The move marks a milestone in the company’s growth, transforming long-time regional service into true local accessibility. With a 10% installation discount running through November 30, 2025, West Michigan homeowners now have even more reason to choose the name they already trust.



As a celebrated pro-line fencing provider, this local fencing contractor continues to adapt its service model to meet growing demand across diverse neighborhoods, from Heritage Hill's historic properties to the modern developments in Plainfield Township. To mark this expansion, the company is offering a 10% discount on all fence installations through November 30th, 2025.



As one of the leading fencing companies in Grand Rapids, MI, Pro-Line Fencing has built its reputation by combining craftsmanship with versatility across every project. From classic wood and vinyl fences that complement residential architecture to durable chain-link and ornamental iron options built for commercial security, the company delivers tailored solutions that balance function, durability, and aesthetic appeal. The establishment of this second operational base underscores its evolution from a regional service provider to a fully embedded local business, positioned to meet the fencing needs of homes and businesses across West Michigan with greater speed and precision.



With the new facility now operational, Pro-Line Fencing is positioned to deliver a more responsive and connected experience for customers across West Michigan. This expansion strengthens the company’s position as the premier fence company in Grand Rapids that homeowners trust by reducing response times, enhancing service capabilities, and reinforcing its community presence. Building on years of steady growth throughout the region, the Pro-Line Fencing management team emphasized that the move reflects the company’s long-term vision for sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and deeper local engagement.

“While we've always served Grand Rapids with distinction, this new location allows us to deepen our community connections and provide even more responsive service to our valued customers throughout West Michigan,” the team stated. “As a trusted commercial fence company as well as a residential provider, our expanded footprint enables us to coordinate installations and consultations more efficiently, ensuring every homeowner and business receives the same level of quality and attention that defines Pro-Line Fencing.”

Looking ahead, Pro-Line Fencing plans to leverage its expanded presence to introduce innovative fencing solutions that complement West Michigan’s diverse architectural landscape. As a leading residential fence company and commercial installer, it continues to expand service efficiency through its new facility, strategically located near major thoroughfares, including US-131 and I-96. This location enables faster response times and efficient deployment to job sites across Grandville, Byron Center, and Caledonia. The accessibility supports the company’s growth strategy, which includes close coordination with local contractors and developers to advance regional development while delivering superior fencing solutions with minimal lead times.

To learn how Pro-Line Fencing continues to serve West Michigan homeowners and businesses with trusted fencing solutions, visit www.pro-linefencing.com.

About Pro-Line Fencing

Pro-Line Fencing represents the craftsmanship and reliability that define West Michigan’s home improvement industry. Known for precision installations and lasting results, the company brings decades of expertise to residential and commercial fencing projects alike. Each design blends durability with curb appeal, ensuring every fence complements its surroundings while standing up to Michigan’s tough climate. From the first consultation to final installation, Pro-Line’s team delivers a seamless customer experience grounded in quality, integrity, and local pride.

