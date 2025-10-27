Platinum Plumber Unveils New Online Tool for Free Plumbing Estimates in Maryville

Maryville, TN , Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maryville’s trusted plumber, Platinum Plumber, has launched a new digital tool that provides free plumbing estimates directly through its website. This easy-to-use feature allows homeowners to price out services before scheduling an appointment, helping them plan, budget, and book with confidence. From leak repairs to full water heater repair in Maryville, this online estimator simplifies the process while reinforcing Platinum Plumber’s transparent approach to residential plumbing.



As a leading residential plumber Maryville residents trust, Platinum Plumber is known for its honest, upfront pricing, professional service, and around-the-clock emergency response. The company’s licensed-only workforce is available 24/7, ensuring quick solutions for burst pipes, clogged drains, and water heater issues. Their technicians combine modern tools, years of experience, and a strong focus on clean, code-correct workmanship—qualities that have made them the most trusted plumber in Maryville, TN.



The new online estimate tool reflects Platinum Plumber’s ongoing effort to make plumbing services more convenient and transparent. Customers can access the estimator via the company’s official website, enter details about their plumbing concerns, and instantly receive an approximate cost range. This digital innovation helps homeowners avoid surprises and ensures every job begins with clarity and trust. Whether it’s a dripping faucet, pipe replacement, or bathroom fixture upgrade, clients can now receive free plumbing estimates anytime, anywhere.

Beyond everyday plumbing repairs, Platinum Plumber also offers a full range of services tailored to local homeowners. The team handles drain cleaning, repiping, leak detection, fixture installation, and water heater repair in Maryville. It includes both tankless and traditional systems.



As one of the trusted emergency plumbers in Maryville, Platinum Plumber provides immediate assistance for urgent plumbing failures, day or night. Its approach is defined by speed, safety, and respect for customers’ homes, ensuring each service call is completed neatly and efficiently.The company’s reputation is built on trust and professionalism. Every plumber is licensed, background-checked, and trained in the latest repair techniques. Unlike larger chains, Platinum Plumber remains a locally operated business deeply connected to the Maryville community. Their technicians live and work in the same neighborhoods they serve, which allows them to respond more quickly and understand the specific plumbing challenges of Tennessee homes, particularly issues related to seasonal temperature changes, water pressure, and aging pipe systems.

Customers also appreciate the company’s straightforward pricing. Platinum Plumber uses flat-rate billing rather than hourly charges, so homeowners know what to expect before the first wrench is turned. This model eliminates hidden fees and keeps every transaction transparent. Combined with their free plumbing estimates, it creates a customer experience grounded in honesty and reliability. These are the values that continue to set them apart from other plumbers in Maryville.

Through its website, Platinum Plumber also provides maintenance tips and educational content to help residents maintain their plumbing systems. From preventing leaks to understanding signs of water heater failure, the company’s online resources aim to reduce costly emergencies.

For more information about Platinum Plumber and its services, visit the website at https://www.theplatinumplumber.com/.

Platinum Plumber provides high-quality residential plumbing services throughout Maryville, TN. Known for transparent pricing, clean workmanship, and 24/7 emergency service, the company proudly serves homeowners with integrity and precision.

