LGI Homes Extends “Make Your Move” National Sales Event Through November 2

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH), a leading national homebuilder, along with its luxury brand, Terrata Homes, is excited to announce that its popular Make Your Move National Sales Event has been extended through Sunday, November 2, 2025. Homebuyers now have additional time to take advantage of special promotions, incentives, and opportunities to make their next move into a new home.

“We’ve been thrilled by the enthusiasm homebuyers have shown nationwide,” said Rachel Eaton, Chief Marketing Officer of LGI Homes. “By extending the Make Your Move event, we’re giving even more families the chance to explore our communities, discover the perfect home, and take advantage of special incentives designed to make their move seamless.”

The Make Your Move National Sales Event features discounted pricing on select homes, limited-time interest rate incentives, and other community-specific promotions across a variety of LGI Homes and Terrata Homes communities. Buyers are encouraged to visit participating communities or explore available homes online to learn more about the offers available during the event.

“Extending the event reflects our commitment to helping more families achieve their dream of homeownership before year’s end,” said Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer. “At LGI Homes, we strive to make buying a home straightforward and rewarding, and this extension ensures even more people can benefit from these exceptional opportunities.”

Homebuyers interested in learning more or scheduling a tour with LGI Homes are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/MakeYourMove, while those interested in learning more about the incentives during this event from Terrata Homes may visit TerrataHomes.com/MakeYourMove.

