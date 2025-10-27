Aurora Spine Launches New Biologics Portfolio

CARLSBAD, CA, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in minimally invasive spine and interventional pain solutions, today announced the launch of Aurora Biologics, a new division dedicated to advancing spinal fusion success through best-in-class biologic innovation.

The establishment of Aurora Biologics creates seamless synergy across Aurora’s growing spine ecosystem—including its renowned interspinous, lumbar, and sacroiliac fusion systems such as ZIP™, Hydra A.E.R.O.™, DEXA™, and SiLO™ portfolios. These mechanical and regenerative technologies now converge within one integrated platform designed to enhance patient outcomes, improve surgical efficiency, and promote long-term fusion integrity.





Please click to view image

Comprehensive Biologic Solutions

Aurora Biologics launches with a complete suite of allograft solutions, including:

TURBO FUSE™ Fiber Putty – a bone graft substitute composed of demineralized bone fibers that increase surface area and promote cellular attachment.

OSTEO GRAFT™ DBM Putty – a demineralized cortical bone graft with a cohesive, moldable consistency to support bone formation without synthetic carriers.

OSTEO BRIDGE™ Sponge Strips – a sponge-like bone graft substitute that conforms to patient anatomy and fills bone voids to support structural regeneration.

Each biologic is formulated from 100 percent allograft bone, free of synthetic carriers, delivering natural osteoconductive and osteoinductive properties for predictable, high-quality bone growth. Fully moldable and cohesive, these materials are designed to fill bony defects or augment fusion sites, providing a natural biologic scaffold for bone regeneration.

Engineered to work synergistically with Aurora’s implant technologies, the Aurora Biologics line creates a comprehensive, biologically active fusion environment that optimizes outcomes for both patients and surgeons.

Executive Commentary

“Aurora Biologics completes our strategy of providing customers with a seamless, fully integrated portfolio,” said Mathew Goldstone, Chief Commercial Officer of Aurora Spine. “Each of our mechanical fusion systems—whether lumbar, SI, or cervical—is designed to promote bone growth. With the addition of Aurora Biologics, we now enhance the healing phase as well, allowing surgeons to deliver a fully optimized fusion procedure from start to finish.”

“Our new Aurora Biologics platform not only reinforces our commitment to improved clinical outcomes but also serves as a strong growth catalyst,” said Trent J. Northcutt, President & CEO of Aurora Spine. “By integrating biologics across our minimally invasive product portfolio, we anticipate more than a 30 percent increase over prior biologic offerings—driving stronger margins and creating a powerful new profit engine for Aurora Spine.”

Setting a New Standard in Spine Care

Aurora Spine believes the introduction of Aurora Biologics will set a new benchmark for biologic performance in spine care. True to the company’s philosophy of “Simplifying the Complex,” these products are designed to be best-in-class—easy to use, clinically effective, and backed by Aurora Spine’s unwavering commitment to innovation and quality.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of minimally invasive spinal implants and interventional pain management technologies. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company’s mission is to improve spinal surgery outcomes through simplified, integrated, and cost-effective solutions that advance patient care worldwide.

