CBNK Reports 3Q EPS of $0.89; 3Q ROA of 1.77% and ROE of 15.57%; Continued Strong Growth in Loans and Book Value

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • GAAP Net Income of $15.1 million, or $0.89 per share, and return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.77%
    • Core net income(1) of $12.2 million, or $0.72 per share, and Core ROA(1) of 1.43%
  • Book value per common share of $23.80 at September 30, 2025, increased $0.88 compared to 2Q 2025, and increased $3.67 when compared to 3Q 2024
    • Tangible book value per share(1) of $21.27, increased 3.1% (not annualized), or $0.63 as compared to 2Q 2025, and increased 5.7%, or $1.15 compared to 3Q 2024
  • Return on average equity ("ROE") of 15.57%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")(1) of 17.49%
    • Core ROE(1) of 12.56%, and Core ROTCE(1) of 14.15%
  • Gross Loans(2) grew $82.2 million, or 11.9% (annualized), during 3Q 2025, and growth of $714.5 million year-over-year including $341.0 million from organic growth and $373.5 million from the IFH acquisition
  • Total deposits decreased $28.7 million, or (3.9)% (annualized), from 2Q 2025. Year-over-year growth of $725.8 million includes $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH, and $266.8 million from organic growth, or 33.2% from 3Q 2024
    • Customer Deposit3 growth of $3.9 million, or 0.6% (annualized) from 2Q 2025, and $641.3 million year-over-year, or 31.5% from 3Q 2024, including $347.8 million of organic growth, and $293.5 million from the acquisition of IFH
  • Net Interest Income increased $4.4 million, or 9.2% (not annualized), from 2Q 2025, mainly due to the $4.6 million acceleration of accretion from refinancing callable brokered time deposits acquired in the IFH transaction, and increased $13.7 million, or 35.6%, year-over-year, primarily driven by strong organic growth and the acquisition of IFH
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 6.36% increased 32 bps compared to 2Q 2025 and decreased 5 bps compared to 3Q 2024 due to the acquisition of commercial loans from IFH, diluting the impact from OpenSky
    • Commercial Bank NIM(1) of 4.64% increased by 28 bps (but decreased 43 bps when excluding purchase accounting accretion ("PAA")), when compared to 2Q 2025, and increased 82 bps (or 12 bps excluding PAA), compared to 3Q 2024
      • 3Q 2025 net PAA of $5.5 million, or 67 bps of NIM and 70 bps of Commercial Bank NIM(1), increased $4.7 million, or 59 bps, compared to 2Q 2025
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans ("ACL Coverage Ratio") equaled 1.88% at September 30, 2025, and represented a 15 bps increase from June 30, 2025 and a 37 bps increase from September 30, 2024, primarily due to the acquisition of IFH loans. The Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio(1) equaled 1.70% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2025
  • Fee Revenue (noninterest income) totaled $11.1 million, or 18.9% of total revenue for 3Q 2025, a decrease of $2.0 million, from 2Q 2025 primarily due to decreased government lending revenue (net gain on sale) and an increase of $4.4 million, from 3Q 2024
  • Cash Dividend of $0.12 per share declared by the Board of Directors

(1) As used in this press release, Core net income, Core ROA, Core ROE, ROTCE, Core ROTCE, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio, and Tangible Book Value are non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics excludes the impact of income from the call of brokered time deposits, merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
(2) Gross loans represent portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs.
(3) Customer Deposits represents total deposits excluding brokered deposits.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $15.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for 3Q 2025, compared to net income of $13.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for 2Q 2025, and $8.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for 3Q 2024. Core net income(4) for 3Q 2025 of $12.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $14.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share in 2Q 2025, and $9.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for 3Q 2024.

The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.12 per share. The dividend is payable on November 26, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 10, 2025.

“We continue to execute on our strategic plan and see progress in driving long term growth and profitability,” said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. “The diversity of our business continues to be a strength as outperformance in our government servicing business offset a decline in USDA gain-on-sales revenues."

“With and without the one-time items this quarter, we continue to grow our tangible book value and report solid returns on equity and tangible book value,” said Steven J Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “We believe our continued investment in technology and infrastructure, while negatively impacting our current core earnings, will help us provide long-term superior returns to our shareholders. I am also pleased that the uptick in our credit metrics is almost entirely due to loans acquired in the IFH transaction, not to loans originated by Capital Bank. That gives me reason for confidence that our credit discipline, combined with our superior net interest margin, continues to constitute a core competency.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core (Non-GAAP) Net Income

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to Core net income (non-GAAP) results excluding brokered time deposit call, merger-related expenses and other one-time non-recurring transactions.

 Third Quarter 2025 Second Quarter 2025
(in thousands, except per share data)Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share
GAAP Net Income$19,867  $4,802  $15,065  $0.89 $17,099 $3,963 $13,136 $0.78
Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits (4,618)  (1,129)  (3,489)          
Add: Merger-Related Expenses 697   122   575     1,398  328  1,070  
Core Net Income(1)$15,946  $3,795  $12,151  $0.72 $18,497 $4,291 $14,206 $0.85


 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
(in thousands except per share data)Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share
GAAP Net Income$55,263  $13,130  $42,133  $2.50
Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits (4,618)  (1,129)  (3,489)  
Add: Merger-Related Expenses 3,361   752   2,609   
Core Net Income(1)$54,006  $12,753  $41,253  $2.45

Note: The income tax expense reflects the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses.

1 As used in this press release, Core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes the impact of income from the call of brokered time deposits, merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Earnings Summary

Net income of $15.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for 2Q 2025, and $8.7 million or $0.62 per diluted share, for 3Q 2024. 3Q 2025 core net income(1) of $12.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to 2Q 2025 of $14.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share.

During the quarter there were two non-recurring events that impacted net income:

  • The Bank identified Fee Revenue that was also previously recognized as Interest Income in the first and second quarter. As a result, the Bank recorded a one-time reversal of $1.3 million of interest income (“Interest Income Adjustment”). There was no corresponding adjustment needed to Fee Revenue as the fee income was correctly recognized during those periods.

  • Also, during the quarter, the Bank issued a call of brokered time deposits acquired from the IFH transaction, resulting in the accelerated accretion of $4.6 million (“Call of Brokered Time Deposits”).

  • Net interest income of $52.0 million increased $4.4 million, or 9.2% (not annualized), compared to 2Q 2025, and increased $13.7 million, or 35.6%, year-over-year.

    • Interest income of $64.9 million increased $0.3 million, or 0.5% (not annualized), over 2Q 2025, and increased $12.3 million, or 23.3%, year-over-year. When excluding the $1.3 million Interest Income Adjustment, interest income increased $1.6 million from 2Q 2025, primarily driven by $1.3 million of growth from OpenSkyand $0.3 million from the investment portfolio, while the increase year-over-year was primarily driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.
      • Interest income included $0.2 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 3Q 2025, compared to $0.4 million in 2Q 2025. There was no impact related to purchase accounting during 3Q 2024.
    • Interest expense of $12.9 million decreased $4.1 million, or 24.0% (not annualized) compared to 2Q 2025, and decreased $1.4 million, or 9.7%, year-over-year. When excluding the $4.6 million one-time impact from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits, interest expense increased $0.5 million, or 3.2%, compared to 2Q 2025, primarily driven by a shift in portfolio mix.
      • Interest expense included a $5.3 million benefit from net purchase accounting accretion in 3Q 2025, which included $4.6 million from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits, compared to a $0.9 million benefit in 2Q 2025. There was no impact related to purchase accounting during 3Q 2024.
  • The 3Q 2025 provision for credit losses was $4.7 million, an increase of $0.6 million from 2Q 2025. Excluding the impact of a loan sale during 2Q 2025 from the acquired IFH portfolio, the provision decreased $0.9 million quarter over quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $2.5 million, or 0.35% of portfolio loans (annualized), down from $5.1 million or 0.75% of portfolio loans (annualized), in 2Q 2025. Net charge-offs in the quarter include $0.3 million from the Commercial Bank and $2.1 million from OpenSky loans.
    • At September 30, 2025, the ACL Coverage Ratio was 1.88%, up $5.6 million or 15 bps from June 30, 2025. The increase in the ACL Coverage Ratio over prior quarter was primarily driven by a 12 bps impact resulting from the reassignment of an IFH acquired loan from non-purchase credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loan to a purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loan during the quarter as a measurement period adjustment to the Day-1 purchase accounting, increasing the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") by $3.4 million.

1 As used in this press release, Core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes the impact of income from the call of brokered time deposits, merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Earnings Summary (Continued)

  • Fee Revenue of $11.1 million decreased $2.0 million, compared to 2Q 2025 and increased $4.4 million year-over-year primarily due to the contributions made by the businesses IFH brought to the merged entity. During 3Q 2025, core fee revenue(1) of $11.1 million decreased $2.0 million as a result of a $3.1 million decrease in government lending revenue (net gain on sale), $0.8 million lower SBIC investment income, and a $0.1 million decrease in other income, offset by a $1.0 million increase in loan servicing revenue, a $0.6 million increase in government loan servicing revenue (Windsor Advantage), a $0.2 million increase in credit card fees from OpenSky, and $0.2 million increase in mortgage banking revenue. Core fee revenue mix was 18.9% of total revenue for 3Q 2025, compared to 21.6% during 2Q 2025, and 14.7% during 3Q 2024.
  • Noninterest expense of $38.4 million decreased $1.2 million compared to 2Q 2025 and increased $8.6 million compared to 3Q 2024. Core noninterest expense(1) of $37.7 million decreased $0.5 million compared to 2Q 2025 and increased $8.5 million compared to 3Q 2024. Core comparisons include:
    • The decrease of $0.5 million quarter-over-quarter was driven by decreases from personnel expenses and regulatory related expenses, offset by growth in advertising expense mainly from OpenSky.
    • Year-over-year expense growth of $8.6 million was primarily due to the acquisition of IFH.
  • Income tax expense of $4.8 million, or 24.2% of pre-tax income for 3Q 2025, increased $0.8 million from $4.0 million, or 23.2% of pre-tax income for 2Q 2025. The Core effective income tax rate(1) for 3Q 2025 and 2Q 2025 would have been 23.8% and 23.2%, respectively.

1 As used in this press release, Core fee revenue, Core noninterest expense, and Core effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of income from the call of brokered time deposits, merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet

Total assets of $3.4 billion at September 30, 2025 increased $0.8 million from June 30, 2025. Total assets growth year-over-year of $828.7 million, or 32.4%, included $559.4 million acquired with the IFH acquisition, net of purchase accounting, and $269.3 million of organic growth.

  • Gross Loans of $2.82 billion at September 30, 2025 increased $82.2 million, or 11.9% (annualized), from June 30, 2025 and increased $714.5 million year-over-year including $373.5 million from the acquisition of IFH and $341.0 million of organic growth.
    • Compared to June 30, 2025, growth was primarily driven by $29.3 million from residential real estate, $25.9 million from commercial and industrial ("C&I"), $20.9 million from commercial real estate ("CRE"), and $5.5 million from OpenSky.
    • C&l loans, plus owner-occupied commercial real estate loans totaled 37.6% of total portfolio loans at September 30, 2025, consistent with the prior quarter, and 29.6% at September 30, 2024.
  • Total deposits of $2.91 billion at September 30, 2025 decreased $28.7 million, or 3.9% (annualized), from June 30, 2025, and increased $725.8 million, or 33.2% (annualized) from September 30, 2024. When excluding a decrease in brokered time deposits of $32.6 million, customer deposits increased $3.9 million or 0.5% (annualized), including $28.9 million of growth in customer money market deposits, $20.6 million growth of noninterest-bearing deposits, offset by $43.7 million decrease from interest-bearing demand accounts and a $1.9 million decrease in customer time deposits. The increase of $725.8 million year-over-year was driven by $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH, and $266.8 million from organic growth.
    • Insured and protected1 deposits were approximately $2.0 billion as of September 30, 2025 representing 67.0% of the Company's deposit portfolio.
    • Low-and-no interest-bearing DDA deposits of $1.1 billion, or 39.4% of deposits, increased $23.1 million, or 7.9% (annualized) from 2Q 2025, and increased $157.8 million, or 16.0% year-over-year, including $91.5 million from the acquisition of IFH, and $66.3 million of organic growth.
      • The average rate on the low-and-no interest-bearing deposits was 0.14% for 3Q 2025, which remained flat compared to 2Q 2025 and year-over-year.
  • The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio was 95.6% for 3Q 2025, compared to 96.2% for 2Q 2025, and 98.2% for 3Q 2024.
  • The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $232.6 million, or 6.9% of total assets, an effective duration of 2.6 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 59% of the overall investment portfolio at September 30, 2025. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio improved $1.3 million during the quarter to negative $6.8 million after-tax as of September 30, 2025, which represents 1.7% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.
  • Liquidity The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at September 30, 2025 totaled $858.4 million, compared to $834.8 from 2Q 2025. During 3Q 2025, available collateralized lines of credit totaled $767.8 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks totaled $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings totaled $14.5 million.
  • Capital Positions As of September 30, 2025, the Company reported a Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio of 13.51%, compared to 13.58% at June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, the Company and the Bank maintained regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.
    • There were no shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended September 30, 2025, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program. There is $11.9 million remaining to be repurchased under the current $15.0 million authorization repurchase program, which will expire on February 28, 2026.

1 Protected deposits includes deposits that are indirectly protected under the product terms

Financial Metrics

Net Interest Margin – NIM of 6.36% for 3Q 2025, increased 32 bps compared to the prior quarter, and decreased 5 bps year-over-year. Commercial Bank NIM(1), of 4.64% increased 28 bps compared to the prior quarter, and increased 82 bps year-over-year. Net purchase accounting accretion for 3Q 2025 was 67 bps for NIM and 70 bps for Commercial Bank NIM(1).

  • 3Q 2025 includes the previously mentioned $4.6 million (59 bps) Call of Brokered Time Deposits and $1.3 million (17 bps) Interest Income Adjustment. Excluding these items, 3Q 2025 NIM would have been 5.95% and Commercial Bank NIM would have been 4.21%.
  • The average yield on interest earning assets of 7.93% decreased 26 bps compared to the prior quarter, mainly due to a 16 bps impact from the Interest Income Adjustment. Excluding this item, the average yield in the quarter would have been 7.77% a decrease of 10 bps compared to 2Q 2025 as a result of the overall rate environment. The average yield decreased 86 bps year-over-year primarily due to the acquisition of commercial loans diluting the positive impact from OpenSkyas well as the Interest Income Adjustment.
    • The Commercial Bank Loan Yield(1) of 6.74% for 3Q 2025 decreased 40 bps compared to 2Q 2025, and decreased 41 bps year-over-year. Excluding the Interest Income Adjustment, average yield in the quarter would have been 6.94%, a decrease of 21 bps compared to 2Q 2025 and 22 bps year-over-year as a result of rate environment.
  • The total cost of deposits of 1.73% for 3Q 2025 decreased 63 bps compared to the prior quarter and decreased 91 bps year-over-year, both mainly due to the Call of Brokered Time Deposits. Excluding this item, total costs of deposits for the quarter would have been 2.36%, consistent with 2Q 2025, and a decrease of 29 bps year-over-year due to shifts in product mix from the acquisition of IFH.
  • The total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 88 bps quarter-over-quarter, due to the Call of Brokered Time Deposits. Total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 151 bps year-over-year, to 2.41% for 3Q 2025 primarily due to the Call of Brokered Time Deposits as well as shifts in product mix from the acquisition of IFH.
  • Net purchase accounting accretion of $5.5 million, or 67 bps of NIM and 70 bps of Commercial Bank NIM, during 3Q 2025, which includes $4.6 million, or 59 bps, from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits, increased $4.4 million from 2Q 2025. There was no impact from purchase accounting during 3Q 2024.

Fee Revenue Mix – The fee revenue mix was 18.9% of total revenue for 3Q 2025, compared to 21.6% during 2Q 2025, and 14.7% during 3Q 2024. The core fee revenue mix(1) was consistent with fee revenue mix for these periods.

1 As used in this press release, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank Loan Yield, Core fee revenue mix and Core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of income from the call of brokered time deposits, merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Credit Metrics and Asset Quality – The ACL Coverage Ratio equaled 1.88% at September 30, 2025, an increase of 15 bps from June 30, 2025, and an increase of 37 bps year-over-year driven by a 12 bps impact resulting from the inclusion of an IFH acquired loan discussed below.

Credit metrics in the quarter were impacted by two loan relationships, both of which were acquired as part of the IFH transaction:

  • One relationship across three loans accounted for an $8.8 million increase to nonperforming assets. One loan of $5.0 million was previously identified as a PCD loan, which had a specific ACL reserve of $3.8 million established from Day-1 purchase accounting of the IFH acquisition. The other two are USDA loans with an unguaranteed balance of $3.8 million secured by underlying assets, which have no ACL reserve recorded.
  • The other relationship accounted for a $7.1 million increase to nonperforming assets. As previously mentioned, the loan was reassigned to a PCD loan as a measurement period adjustment to the Day-1 purchase accounting from the IFH acquisition. The measurement period adjustment for this loan resulted in recording a specific ACL reserve of $3.4 million during the quarter, or a 12 bps impact to the ACL Coverage Ratio.

Nonperforming assets were $52.2 million or 1.54% of total assets at September 30, 2025, an increase of $16.1 million or 47 bps compared to June 30, 2025, due to the $15.9 million or 47 bps of loans described above. Nonperforming assets increased $36.8 million or 94 bps year-over-year, mainly due to the acquisition of IFH. At September 30, 2025, substandard loans totaled $56.8 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $44.6 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2025 and $23.8 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024. The $12.2 million increase in substandard loans during the quarter was primarily driven by the $15.9 million of loans described above. At September 30, 2025, special mention loans totaled $71.5 million, or 2.5% of total portfolio loans, compared to $54.2 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2025, and $20.3 million, or 1.0% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024.

Efficiency Ratios – The efficiency ratio was 60.8% for 3Q 2025, compared to 65.1% for 2Q 2025 and 66.1% for 3Q 2024. The core efficiency ratio(1) was 64.4%, for 3Q 2025, which increased from 62.8% compared to the prior quarter, and 64.9% for 3Q 2024.

Financial Metrics (Continued)

Performance Ratios – ROA was 1.77% for 3Q 2025, compared to 1.60% for 2Q 2025, and 1.42% for 3Q 2024. Core ROA(1) for 3Q 2025 was 1.43%, compared to 1.73% for 2Q 2025, and 1.51% for 3Q 2024.

  • ROE was 15.57% for 3Q 2025, compared to 14.17% for 2Q 2025, and 12.59% for 3Q 2024. Core ROE(1) was 12.56% for 3Q 2025, compared to 15.33% for 2Q 2025, and 13.40% for 3Q 2024.
  • ROTCE(1) was 17.49% for 3Q 2025, compared to 16.10% for 2Q 2025, and 12.59% for 3Q 2024. Core ROTCE(1) for 3Q 2025 was 14.15%, compared to 17.39% for 2Q 2025, and 13.40% for 3Q 2024.

Book Value and Tangible Book Value – Book value per common share of $23.80 at September 30, 2025, increased $0.88 when compared to June 30, 2025, and increased $3.67 when compared to September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) increased $0.63, or 3.1%, to $21.27 at September 30, 2025 when compared to June 30, 2025, and increased $1.15, or 5.7%, when compared to September 30, 2024. Tangible book value was impacted by the purchase accounting adjustments required as part of the IFH acquisition. Tangible book value per share(1) was equal to book value per share for periods prior to 4Q 2024.

1 As used in this press release, Core ROA, Core ROE, ROTCE, Core ROTCE, and Tangible Book Value are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of income from the call of brokered time deposits, merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Commercial Bank

Loan Growth – Portfolio loans(1) increased $76.0 million at September 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2025, driven by $29.3 million from residential real estate, $25.9 million from C&I, and $20.9 million from CRE owner and non-owner occupied. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.

Net Interest Income – Interest income of $49.0 million decreased $0.9 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to the Interest Income Adjustment, offset by growth in the Commercial Bank loan portfolio during the quarter. Interest expense of $12.8 million decreased $4.1 million, primarily due to the Call of Brokered Time Deposits offset by growth from money market deposits in 3Q 2025.

Credit Metrics – Nonperforming assets, comprised solely of nonaccrual loans, increased 50 bps to 1.63% of total assets at September 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2025. Total nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2025 increased to $52.2 million compared to $36.2 million at June 30, 2025 primarily due to the two loan relationships acquired as part of the IFH transaction discussed previously.

Classified and Criticized Loans At September 30, 2025, special mention loans totaled $71.5 million, or 2.5% of total portfolio loans, compared to $54.2 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, substandard loans totaled $56.8 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $44.6 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2025.

OpenSky

Accounts – During 3Q 2025, credit card accounts of 587.6 thousand increased by 2.3 thousand, or 0.4% (not annualized) from June 30, 2025, and increased 38.7 thousand, or 7.0% year-over-year.

Loan and Deposit Balances – Secured and unsecured loan balances, net of reserves, of $136.5 million at September 30, 2025 increased by $5.5 million, or 4.2% (not annualized), compared to June 30, 2025 and $9.4 million, or 7.4%, year-over-year. Deposit balances of $166.9 million for 3Q 2025 decreased $2.1 million compared to 2Q 2025 and decreased $3.9 million, or 2.3% year-over-year. Gross unsecured loan balances of $53.6 million at September 30, 2025 increased $7.3 million, or 15.7% (not annualized), compared to $46.4 million at June 30, 2025, and increased $13.9 million year-over-year. Gross secured loan balances of $84.7 million at September 30, 2025 decreased $1.7 million, or 1.9% (not annualized), compared to $86.4 million at June 30, 2025, and decreased $4.9 million, or 5.5% (not annualized) year-over-year.

Net Interest Income Interest income of $15.6 million increased $1.1 million compared to 2Q 2025. Average OpenSky credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $129.1 million for 3Q 2025, increased $7.7 million, or 6.3% (not annualized), compared to 2Q 2025.

Fee Revenue - Total fee revenue of $4.5 million increased $0.2 million from the prior quarter primarily driven by other credit-card related fees associated with the unsecured product.

Noninterest Expense – Total noninterest expense of $14.0 million increased $0.9 million compared to 2Q 2025, driven by growth from the unsecured product associated with advertising spend, data processing and professional fees.

OpenSkyCredit – Portfolio credit metrics continued to be consistent with modeled expectations during 3Q 2025. The provision for credit losses of $2.8 million decreased $0.1 million when compared to the prior quarter. OpenSky's unsecured loan product continues to be offered exclusively to current and former secured card customers to retain customers who have successfully improved their credit profiles. Unsecured loans have been offered by OpenSky since the fourth quarter of 2021 and have generally performed in accordance with management expectations over that time period.

1 Portfolio loans represents portfolio loans receivable excluding deferred origination fee

Capital Bank Home Loans

Originations of loans held for sale totaled $80.7 million during 3Q 2025, with $66.4 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.7 million, representing a 2.56% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold. Originations of loans held for sale totaled $80.3 million during 2Q 2025, with $59.7 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.6 million, representing a 2.68% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.

Windsor Advantage

Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $5.3 million, including $1.1 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 3Q 2025. Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.7 million, including $1.1 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 2Q 2025. Windsor's total servicing portfolio was $3.2 billion at September 30, 2025, and $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited      
              
 Quarter Ended 3Q25 vs 2Q25 3Q25 vs 3Q24
(in thousands, except per share data)September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change
Earnings Summary             
Interest income$64,891  $64,586  $52,610  $305  0.5% $12,281  23.3%
Interest expense 12,871   16,940   14,256   (4,069) (24.0)%  (1,385) (9.7)%
Net interest income 52,020   47,646   38,354   4,374  9.2%  13,666  35.6%
Provision for credit losses 4,650   4,081   3,748   569  13.9%  902  24.1%
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 217      17   217  %  200  1,176.5%
Noninterest income 11,068   13,106   6,635   (2,038) (15.6)%  4,433  66.8%
Noninterest expense 38,354   39,572   29,725   (1,218) (3.1)%  8,629  29.0%
Income before income taxes 19,867   17,099   11,499   2,768  16.2%  8,368  72.8%
Income tax expense 4,802   3,963   2,827   839  21.2%  1,975  69.9%
Net income$15,065  $13,136  $8,672  $1,929  14.7% $6,393  73.7%
              
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)$24,734  $21,180  $15,264  $3,554  16.8% $9,470  62.0%
Core PPNR(1)$20,813  $22,578  $15,784  $(1,765) (7.8)% $5,029  31.9%
              
Common Share Data             
Earnings per share - Basic$0.91  $0.79  $0.62  $0.12  15.2% $0.29  46.8%
Earnings per share - Diluted$0.89  $0.78  $0.62  $0.11  14.1% $0.27  43.5%
Core earnings per share - Diluted(1)$0.72  $0.85  $0.66  $(0.13) (15.3)% $0.06  9.1%
Weighted average common shares - Basic 16,586   16,584   13,914         
Weighted average common shares - Diluted 16,844   16,802   13,951         
              
Return Ratios             
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.77%  1.60%  1.42%        
Core return on average assets (annualized)(1) 1.43%  1.73%  1.51%        
Return on average equity (annualized) 15.57%  14.17%  12.59%        
Core return on average equity (annualized)(1) 12.56%  15.33%  13.40%        
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 17.49%  16.10%  12.59%        
Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 14.15%  17.39%  13.40%        

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued) 
         
  Nine Months Ended    
  September 30,    
(in thousands, except per share data)  2025   2024  $ Change % Change
Earnings Summary        
Interest income $192,237  $151,594  $40,643  26.8%
Interest expense  46,524   41,175   5,349  13.0%
Net interest income  145,713   110,419   35,294  32.0%
Provision for credit losses  10,977   9,892   1,085  11.0%
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  217   263   (46) (17.5)%
Noninterest income  36,723   19,497   17,226  88.4%
Noninterest expense  115,979   88,705   27,274  30.7%
Income before income taxes  55,263   31,056   24,207  77.9%
Income tax expense  13,130   7,617   5,513  72.4%
Net income $42,133  $23,439  $18,694  79.8%
         
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) $66,457  $41,211  $25,246  61.3%
Core PPNR(1) $65,200  $42,526  $22,674  53.3%
         
Common Share Data        
Earnings per share - Basic $2.54  $1.69  $0.85  50.3%
Earnings per share - Diluted $2.50  $1.69  $0.81  47.9%
Core earnings per share - Diluted(1) $2.45  $1.77     
Weighted average common shares - Basic  16,611   13,909     
Weighted average common shares - Diluted  16,850   13,909     
         
Return Ratios        
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.71%  1.32%    
Core return on average assets (annualized)(1)  1.67%  1.39%    
Return on average equity (annualized)  15.10%  11.79%    
Core return on average equity (annualized)(1)  14.79%  12.37%    
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)  17.06%  11.79%    
Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)  16.70%  12.37%    

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)    
            
 Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
 September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)2025 2024 % Change 2025 2025 2024
Balance Sheet Highlights           
Assets$3,389,442 $2,560,788 32.4% $3,388,662 $3,349,805 $3,206,911
Investment securities available-for-sale 232,640  208,700 11.5%  228,923  213,452  223,630
Mortgage loans held for sale 19,679  19,554 0.6%  20,925  34,656  21,270
Portfolio loans receivable(2) 2,821,983  2,107,522 33.9%  2,739,808  2,678,406  2,630,163
Allowance for credit losses 53,045  31,925 66.2%  47,447  48,454  48,652
Goodwill 26,806   100.0%  22,478  24,085  21,126
Intangible assets 13,457   100.0%  13,668  13,861  14,072
Core deposit intangibles 1,576   100.0%  1,627  1,695  1,745
Deposits 2,912,053  2,186,224 33.2%  2,940,738  2,891,333  2,761,939
FHLB borrowings 22,000  52,000 (57.7)%  22,000  22,000  22,000
Other borrowed funds 12,062  12,062 %  12,062  12,062  12,062
Total stockholders' equity 394,770  280,111 40.9%  380,035  369,577  355,139
Tangible common equity(1) 352,931  280,111 26.0%  342,262  329,936  318,196
            
Common shares outstanding 16,589  13,918 19.2%  16,582  16,657  16,663
Book value per share$23.80 $20.13 18.2% $22.92 $22.19 $21.31
Tangible book value per share(1)$21.27 $20.13 5.7% $20.64 $19.81 $19.10
Dividends per share$0.12 $0.10 20.0% $0.10 $0.10 $0.10

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)    
 Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
(in thousands)September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
Interest income             
Loans, including fees$60,838  $60,810  $58,691 $58,602  $50,047 $180,339 $144,313
Investment securities available-for-sale 1,805   1,582   1,861  1,539   1,343  5,248  3,902
Federal funds sold and other 2,248   2,194   2,208  1,566   1,220  6,650  3,379
Total interest income 64,891   64,586   62,760  61,707   52,610  192,237  151,594
              
Interest expense             
Deposits 12,732   16,722   16,512  16,385   13,902  45,966  39,785
Borrowed funds 139   218   201  995   354  558  1,390
Total interest expense 12,871   16,940   16,713  17,380   14,256  46,524  41,175
              
Net interest income 52,020   47,646   46,047  44,327   38,354  145,713  110,419
Provision for credit losses 4,650   4,081   2,246  7,828   3,748  10,977  9,892
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 217        122   17  217  263
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 47,153   43,565   43,801  36,377   34,589  134,519  100,264
Noninterest income             
Service charges on deposits 425   262   258  241   235  945  642
Credit card fees 4,509   4,298   3,722  3,733   4,055  12,529  12,266
Mortgage banking revenue 1,927   1,754   1,831  1,821   1,882  5,512  5,325
Government lending revenue 14   3,112   1,096  2,301     4,222  
Government loan servicing revenue 4,265   3,644   3,568  3,993     11,477  
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed) 368   (590)  472  1,013     250  
Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down         (2,620)      
Other income (440)  626   1,602  1,431   463  1,788  1,264
Total noninterest income 11,068   13,106   12,549  11,913   6,635  36,723  19,497
Noninterest expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 17,728   18,460   18,067  16,513   13,345  54,255  39,524
Occupancy and equipment 2,849   2,995   2,910  2,976   1,791  8,754  5,268
Professional fees 2,131   2,422   2,112  2,150   1,980  6,665  5,696
Data processing 7,654   7,520   7,112  7,210   6,930  22,286  20,479
Advertising 1,714   1,371   1,779  1,032   1,223  4,864  5,327
Loan processing 1,114   979   743  969   615  2,836  1,462
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net       1     1  1  2
Merger-related expenses 697   1,398   1,266  2,615   520  3,361  1,315
Operational losses 923   933   903  993   1,008  2,759  2,721
Regulatory assessment expenses 740   884   889  554   483  2,513  1,384
Other operating 2,804   2,610   2,271  2,502   1,829  7,685  5,527
Total noninterest expenses 38,354   39,572   38,053  37,514   29,725  115,979  88,705
Income before income taxes 19,867   17,099   18,297  10,776   11,499  55,263  31,056
Income tax expense 4,802   3,963   4,365  3,243   2,827  13,130  7,617
Net income$15,065  $13,136  $13,932 $7,533  $8,672 $42,133 $23,439
                        


Consolidated Balance Sheets         
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$25,724  $26,843  $27,836  $25,433  $23,462 
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 163,078   247,704   266,092   179,841   133,180 
Federal funds sold 59   59   59   58   58 
Total cash and cash equivalents 188,861   274,606   293,987   205,332   156,700 
Investment securities available-for-sale 232,640   228,923   213,452   223,630   208,700 
Restricted investments 7,057   7,043   7,031   4,479   5,895 
Loans held for sale 19,679   20,925   34,656   21,270   19,554 
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 2,821,983   2,739,808   2,678,406   2,630,163   2,107,522 
Less allowance for credit losses (53,045)  (47,447)  (48,454)  (48,652)  (31,925)
Total portfolio loans held for investment, net 2,768,938   2,692,361   2,629,952   2,581,511   2,075,597 
Premises and equipment, net 15,304   14,863   15,085   15,525   5,959 
Accrued interest receivable 19,011   15,149   19,458   16,664   12,468 
Goodwill 26,806   22,478   24,085   21,126    
Intangible assets 13,457   13,668   13,861   14,072    
Core deposit intangibles 1,576   1,627   1,695   1,745    
Loan servicing assets 2,070   2,221   2,244   5,511    
Deferred tax asset 14,048   15,667   15,902   16,670   10,748 
Bank owned life insurance 45,105   44,721   44,335   43,956   38,779 
Other assets 34,890   34,410   34,062   35,420   26,388 
Total assets$3,389,442  $3,388,662  $3,349,805  $3,206,911  $2,560,788 
          
Liabilities         
Deposits         
Noninterest-bearing$857,543  $836,979  $812,224  $810,928  $718,120 
Interest-bearing 2,054,510   2,103,759   2,079,109   1,951,011   1,468,104 
Total deposits 2,912,053   2,940,738   2,891,333   2,761,939   2,186,224 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000   22,000   22,000   22,000   52,000 
Other borrowed funds 12,062   12,062   12,062   12,062   12,062 
Accrued interest payable 8,045   8,158   9,995   9,393   8,503 
Other liabilities 40,512   25,669   44,838   46,378   21,888 
Total liabilities 2,994,672   3,008,627   2,980,228   2,851,772   2,280,677 
          
Stockholders' equity         
Common stock 166   166   167   167   139 
Additional paid-in capital 127,359   126,888   128,692   128,598   55,585 
Retained earnings 274,041   261,093   249,925   237,843   232,995 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,796)  (8,112)  (9,207)  (11,469)  (8,608)
Total stockholders' equity 394,770   380,035   369,577   355,139   280,111 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,389,442  $3,388,662  $3,349,805  $3,206,911  $2,560,788 
                    

The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

 Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025		 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025		 Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
 (in thousands)
Assets                 
Interest earning assets:                 
Interest-bearing deposits$194,858 $2,139 4.36% $182,192 $2,065 4.55% $91,089 $1,137 4.97%
Federal funds sold 59  1 5.79   59      57  1 6.98 
Investment securities available-for-sale 241,086  1,805 2.97   230,317  1,582 2.76   221,303  1,343 2.41 
Restricted investments 7,052  108 6.06   7,038  129 7.35   4,911  82 6.64 
Loans held for sale 13,783  228 6.57   9,950  163 6.57   9,967  161 6.43 
Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 2,789,815  60,610 8.62   2,733,865  60,647 8.90   2,053,619  49,886 9.66 
Total interest earning assets 3,246,653  64,891 7.93   3,163,421  64,586 8.19   2,380,946  52,610 8.79 
Noninterest earning assets 131,643      129,112      56,924    
Total assets$3,378,296     $3,292,533     $2,437,870    
                  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand accounts$282,873  388 0.54  $281,878  391 0.56  $228,365  321 0.56 
Savings 12,887  15 0.47   13,043  16 0.49   4,135  5 0.48 
Money market accounts 985,106  8,650 3.48   924,784  8,022 3.48   698,239  7,442 4.24 
Time deposits 815,302  3,679 1.79   816,809  8,293 4.07   479,824  6,134 5.09 
Borrowed funds 34,062  139 1.62   34,062  218 2.57   43,655  354 3.23 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,130,230  12,871 2.40   2,070,576  16,940 3.28   1,454,218  14,256 3.90 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 43,245      45,523      28,834    
Noninterest-bearing deposits 820,899      804,639      680,731    
Stockholders’ equity 383,922      371,795      274,087    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,378,296     $3,292,533     $2,437,870    
                  
Net interest spread    5.53%     4.91%     4.89%
Net interest income  $52,020     $47,646     $38,354  
Net interest margin(4)    6.36%     6.04%     6.41%

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)   For the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 6.74%, 7.14% and 7.15%, respectively.
(4)   For the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.64%, 4.38% and 4.01%, respectively.

 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024 
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
 (in thousands)
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits$193,337 $6,342 4.39% $84,254 $3,123 4.95%
Federal funds sold 59  2 4.24   57  3 7.03 
Investment securities available-for-sale 235,690  5,248 2.98   226,151  3,902 2.30 
Restricted investments 6,622  306 6.17   4,982  253 6.78 
Loans held for sale 11,046  629 7.62   7,591  376 6.62 
Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 2,719,834  179,710 8.83   1,991,435  143,937 9.65 
Total interest earning assets 3,166,588  192,237 8.12   2,314,470  151,594 8.75 
Noninterest earning assets 131,582      49,458    
Total assets$3,298,170     $2,363,928    
            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing demand accounts$269,184 $1,147 0.57% $209,346 $579 0.37%
Savings 13,044  49 0.51   4,460  7 0.21 
Money market accounts 927,044  24,071 3.47   684,017  21,610 4.22 
Time deposits 830,451  20,699 3.33   465,256  17,589 5.05 
Borrowed funds 34,062  558 2.19   52,461  1,390 3.54 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,073,785  46,524 3.00   1,415,540  41,175 3.89 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 48,374      25,844    
Noninterest-bearing deposits 802,991      657,044    
Stockholders’ equity 373,020      265,500    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,298,170     $2,363,928    
            
Net interest spread    5.12%     4.86%
Net interest income  $145,713     $110,419  
Net interest margin(4)    6.15%     6.37%

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)   For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, collectively. Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 7.01% and 7.05%, respectively.
(4)   For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, collectively. Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.45% and 4.13%, respectively.

The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, OpenSky (the Company’s credit card division), Windsor Advantage and Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division).

Prior to March 31, 2025, the Company disclosed Corporate as a reportable segment. The Company has determined that what was previously deemed the Corporate reportable segment consists of other business activities that are associated with the Commercial Bank and are reflected in the tabular disclosures that follow. It should be noted that such restructuring of the tabular disclosure did not result in any changes to the Company's revenue and expense allocation methodology. The Company restructured prior period tabular disclosures to achieve appropriate comparability.

The following schedules reported internally for performance assessment by the chief operating decision maker presents financial information for each reportable segment for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024.

Segments          
For the three months ended September 30, 2025    
(in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky Windsor Advantage CBHL Consolidated
Interest income(2) $49,035  $15,628  $  $228  $64,891 
Interest expense  12,768         103   12,871 
Net interest income  36,267   15,628      125   52,020 
Provision for credit losses  1,852   2,798         4,650 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  217            217 
Net interest income after provision  34,198   12,830      125   47,153 
Noninterest income          
Service charges on deposits  425            425 
Credit card fees     4,509         4,509 
Mortgage banking revenue  315         1,612   1,927 
Government lending revenue  14            14 
Government loan servicing revenue(1)  (1,074)     5,339      4,265 
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)(2)  368            368 
Other (loss) income  (557)  (33)     150   (440)
Total noninterest income  (509)  4,476   5,339   1,762   11,068 
Noninterest expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits  10,559   3,271   2,455   1,443   17,728 
Occupancy and equipment  1,635   632   416   166   2,849 
Professional fees  1,079   571   198   283   2,131 
Data processing  350   7,154   97   53   7,654 
Advertising  694   833   76   111   1,714 
Loan processing  740   15   67   292   1,114 
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net               
Merger-related expenses  697            697 
Operational losses     923         923 
Regulatory assessment expenses  788   (30)  (11)  (7)  740 
Other operating  1,493   587   614   110   2,804 
Total noninterest expenses  18,035   13,956   3,912   2,451   38,354 
Net income (loss) before taxes $15,654  $3,350  $1,427  $(564) $19,867 
           
Total assets $3,213,222  $134,422  $21,743  $20,055  $3,389,442 

(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $5.3 million, including $1.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
(2) Interest income of $49.0 million for the Commercial Bank includes the $1.3 million Interest Income Adjustment.

Segments          
For the three months ended June 30, 2025    
(in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky Windsor Advantage CBHL Consolidated
Interest income $49,929  $14,494 $ $163  $64,586 
Interest expense  16,856       84   16,940 
Net interest income  33,073   14,494    79   47,646 
Provision for credit losses  1,159   2,922       4,081 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments             
Net interest income after provision  31,914   11,572    79   43,565 
Noninterest income          
Service charges on deposits  262          262 
Credit card fees     4,298       4,298 
Mortgage banking revenue  465       1,289   1,754 
Government lending revenue  3,112          3,112 
Government loan servicing revenue(1)  (1,052)    4,696     3,644 
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)(2)  (590)         (590)
Other income  349   25    252   626 
Total noninterest income  2,546   4,323  4,696  1,541   13,106 
Noninterest expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits  11,090   3,403  2,509  1,458   18,460 
Occupancy and equipment  1,903   573  368  151   2,995 
Professional fees  1,572   552  71  227   2,422 
Data processing  454   6,897  133  36   7,520 
Advertising  795   470  35  71   1,371 
Loan processing  650   24  54  251   979 
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net             
Merger-related expenses  1,398          1,398 
Operational losses  100   833       933 
Regulatory assessment expenses  860   15  6  3   884 
Other operating  1,817   338  354  101   2,610 
Total noninterest expenses  20,639   13,105  3,530  2,298   39,572 
Net income (loss) before taxes $13,821  $2,790 $1,166 $(678) $17,099 
           
Total assets $3,211,421  $129,397 $25,936 $21,908  $3,388,662 

(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.7 million, including $1.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the three months ended June 30, 2025
(2) Loan servicing rights of negative $0.6 million for the Commercial Bank includes a $1.1 million negative fair value adjustment associated with loan servicing portfolio

Segments          
For the three months ended September 30, 2024    
(in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky Windsor Advantage CBHL Consolidated
Interest income $36,824 $15,625 $ $161  $52,610
Interest expense  14,148      108   14,256
Net interest income  22,676  15,625    53   38,354
Provision for credit losses  1,454  2,294       3,748
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  17         17
Net interest income after provision  21,205  13,331    53   34,589
Noninterest income          
Service charges on deposits  235         235
Credit card fees    4,055       4,055
Mortgage banking revenue  166      1,716   1,882
Other income  327  41    95   463
Total noninterest income  728  4,096    1,811   6,635
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits  8,542  3,273    1,530   13,345
Occupancy and equipment  1,165  485    141   1,791
Professional fees  1,005  722    253   1,980
Data processing  396  6,492    42   6,930
Advertising  429  697    97   1,223
Loan processing  371  16    228   615
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net  1         1
Merger-related expenses  520         520
Operational losses  8  1,000       1,008
Regulatory assessment expenses  483         483
Other operating  1,134  591    104   1,829
Total noninterest expenses  14,054  13,276    2,395   29,725
Net income (loss) before taxes $7,879 $4,151 $ $(531) $11,499
           
Total assets $2,419,370 $121,587 $ $19,831  $2,560,788
                 


Segments          
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025    
(in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky Windsor Advantage CBHL Consolidated
Interest income(2) $147,128  $44,566 $ $543  $192,237
Interest expense  46,273       251   46,524
Net interest income  100,855   44,566    292   145,713
Provision for credit losses  3,457   7,520       10,977
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  217          217
Net interest income after provision  97,181   37,046    292   134,519
Noninterest income          
Service charges on deposits  945          945
Credit card fees     12,529       12,529
Mortgage banking revenue  1,043       4,469   5,512
Government lending revenue  4,222          4,222
Government loan servicing revenue(1)  (3,164)    14,641     11,477
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)  250          250
Other income  1,215   3    570   1,788
Total noninterest income  4,511   12,532  14,641  5,039   36,723
Noninterest expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits  32,275   10,019  7,370  4,591   54,255
Occupancy and equipment  5,115   1,693  1,495  451   8,754
Professional fees  3,802   1,714  389  760   6,665
Data processing  1,244   20,633  283  126   22,286
Advertising  2,207   2,177  215  265   4,864
Loan processing  1,867   58  128  783   2,836
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net  1          1
Merger-related expenses  3,361          3,361
Operational losses  131   2,628       2,759
Regulatory assessment expenses  2,513          2,513
Other operating  4,718   1,441  1,222  304   7,685
Total noninterest expenses  57,234   40,363  11,102  7,280   115,979
Net income (loss) before taxes $44,458  $9,215 $3,539 $(1,949) $55,263
           
Total assets $3,213,222  $134,422 $21,743 $20,055  $3,389,442

(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $14.6 million, including $3.2 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
(2) Interest income of $147.1 million for the Commercial Bank includes the $1.3 million Interest Income Adjustment.

Segments          
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024    
(in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky™ Windsor Advantage CBHL Consolidated
Interest income $104,887 $46,331 $ $376  $151,594
Interest expense  40,943      232   41,175
Net interest income  63,944  46,331    144   110,419
Provision for credit losses  3,740  6,152       9,892
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  263         263
Net interest income after provision  59,941  40,179    144   100,264
Noninterest income          
Service charges on deposits  642         642
Credit card fees    12,266       12,266
Mortgage banking revenue  788      4,537   5,325
Other income  680  113    471   1,264
Total noninterest income  2,110  12,379    5,008   19,497
Noninterest expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits  25,846  9,171    4,507   39,524
Occupancy and equipment  3,430  1,418    420   5,268
Professional fees  2,661  2,338    697   5,696
Data processing  857  19,496    126   20,479
Advertising  1,215  3,865    247   5,327
Loan processing  763  45    654   1,462
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net  2         2
Merger-related expenses  1,315         1,315
Operational losses  13  2,708       2,721
Regulatory assessment expenses  1,384         1,384
Other operating  3,569  1,609    349   5,527
Total noninterest expenses  41,055  40,650    7,000   88,705
Net income (loss) before taxes $20,996 $11,908 $ $(1,848) $31,056
           
Total assets $2,419,370 $121,587 $ $19,831  $2,560,788
                 


HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
  Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Earnings:          
Net income $15,065  $13,136  $13,932  $7,533  $8,672 
Earnings per common share, diluted  0.89   0.78   0.82   0.45   0.62 
Net interest margin  6.36%  6.04%  6.05%  5.87%  6.41%
Commercial Bank net interest margin(2)  4.64%  4.38%  4.32%  3.99%  4.01%
Return on average assets(1)  1.77%  1.60%  1.75%  0.96%  1.42%
Return on average equity(1)  15.57%  14.17%  15.56%  8.50%  12.59%
Efficiency ratio  60.79%  65.14%  64.94%  66.70%  66.07%
           
Balance Sheet:          
Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees $2,821,983  $2,739,808  $2,678,406  $2,630,163  $2,107,522 
Total deposits  2,912,053   2,940,738   2,891,333   2,761,939   2,186,224 
Total assets  3,389,442   3,388,662   3,349,805   3,206,911   2,560,788 
Total stockholders' equity  394,770   380,035   369,577   355,139   280,111 
Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees  2,789,815   2,733,865   2,634,110   2,592,960   2,053,619 
Total average deposits  2,917,067   2,841,153   2,768,284   2,611,994   2,091,294 
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)  96.91%  93.17%  92.64%  95.23%  96.40%
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)  95.64%  96.22%  95.15%  99.27%  98.20%
           
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.54%  1.07%  1.28%  0.94%  0.60%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  1.85%  1.32%  1.60%  1.15%  0.73%
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans(1)  0.35%  0.75%  0.38%  0.37%  0.51%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.88%  1.73%  1.81%  1.85%  1.51%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  101.53%  131.19%  112.86%  160.88%  206.50%
           
Bank Capital Ratios:          
Total risk based capital ratio  12.92%  13.13%  12.93%  12.79%  13.76%
Tier-1 risk based capital ratio  11.66%  11.87%  11.67%  11.54%  12.50%
Leverage ratio  9.31%  9.39%  9.27%  9.17%  9.84%
Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio  11.66%  11.87%  11.67%  11.54%  12.50%
Tangible common equity  9.04%  8.84%  8.66%  9.31%  9.12%
Holding Company Capital Ratios:          
Total risk based capital ratio  15.22%  15.30%  14.97%  15.48%  16.65%
Tier-1 risk based capital ratio  13.59%  13.66%  13.32%  13.83%  14.88%
Leverage ratio  10.96%  10.90%  10.68%  11.07%  11.85%
Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio  13.51%  13.58%  13.24%  13.74%  14.78%
Tangible common equity  10.57%  10.22%  9.94%  11.07%  10.94%

(1) Annualized.
(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
  Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Composition of Loans:          
Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied $509,878  $495,341  $484,399  $471,329  $403,487 
Commercial real estate, owner-occupied  442,827   436,421   420,643   440,026   351,462 
Residential real estate  740,060   710,730   693,597   688,552   623,684 
Construction real estate  344,290   343,189   343,280   321,252   301,909 
Commercial and industrial  619,148   593,279   594,331   554,550   271,811 
Lender finance  31,883   32,494   23,165   28,574   29,546 
Business equity lines of credit  2,931   2,853   3,468   3,090   2,663 
Credit card, net of reserve(3)  136,483   131,029   118,709   127,766   127,098 
Other consumer loans  2,010   2,727   2,200   2,089   2,045 
Portfolio loans receivable $2,829,510  $2,748,063  $2,683,792  $2,637,228  $2,113,705 
Deferred origination fees, net  (7,527)  (8,255)  (5,386)  (7,065)  (6,183)
Portfolio loans receivable, net $2,821,983  $2,739,808  $2,678,406  $2,630,163  $2,107,522 
           
Composition of Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $857,542  $836,979  $812,224  $810,928  $718,120 
Interest-bearing demand  275,767   319,431   296,455   238,881   266,493 
Savings  12,835   12,879   12,819   13,488   3,763 
Money markets  989,160   960,237   912,418   816,708   686,526 
Customer time deposits  539,207   541,079   549,630   548,901   358,300 
Brokered time deposits  237,542   270,133   307,787   333,033   153,022 
Total deposits $2,912,053  $2,940,738  $2,891,333  $2,761,939  $2,186,224 
           
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:          
Origination of loans held for sale $80,651  $80,334  $65,815  $89,998  $74,690 
Mortgage loans sold  66,409   59,663   54,144   77,399   67,296 
Gain on sale of loans  1,698   1,597   1,664   1,897   1,644 
Purchase volume as a % of originations  92.32%  91.61%  90.73%  90.42%  90.98%
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4)  2.56%  2.68%  3.07%  2.45%  2.44%
Mortgage commissions $656  $501  $545  $620  $598 
           
OpenSkyPortfolio Metrics:          
Open customer accounts  587,641   585,372   563,718   552,566   548,952 
Secured credit card loans, gross $84,737  $86,400  $81,252  $87,226  $89,641 
Unsecured credit card loans, gross  53,633   46,352   38,987   42,430   39,730 
Noninterest secured credit card deposits  166,874   168,936   168,796   166,355   170,750 

(3)   Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.
(4)   Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.

Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
 

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Core Earnings MetricsQuarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024
          
Net Income$15,065  $13,136  $13,932  $7,533  $8,672 
Add: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits, Net of Tax (3,489)            
Add: Merger-Related Expenses, Net of Tax 575   1,070   964   2,151   557 
Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down          2,620    
Add: IFH ACL Provision, Net of Tax          3,169    
Core Net Income$12,151  $14,206  $14,896  $15,473  $9,229 
          
Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted 16,844   16,802   16,925   16,729   13,951 
Earnings per Share - Diluted$0.89  $0.78  $0.82  $0.45  $0.62 
Core Earnings per Share - Diluted$0.72  $0.85  $0.88  $0.92  $0.66 
          
Average Assets$3,378,296  $3,292,533  $3,221,964  $3,120,107  $2,437,870 
Return on Average Assets(1) 1.77%  1.60%  1.75%  0.96%  1.42%
Core Return on Average Assets(1) 1.43%  1.73%  1.87%  1.97%  1.51%
          
Average Equity$383,922  $371,795  $363,115  $352,537  $274,087 
Return on Average Equity(1) 15.57%  14.17%  15.56%  8.50%  12.59%
Core Return on Average Equity(1) 12.56%  15.33%  16.64%  17.46%  13.40%
          
Net Interest Income$52,020  $47,646  $46,047  $44,327  $38,354 
Less: Brokered Time Deposit Call 4,618             
Core Net Interest Income (a)$47,402  $47,646  $46,047  $44,327  $38,354 
Noninterest Income 11,068   13,106   12,549   11,913   6,635 
Total Revenue$58,470  $60,752  $58,596  $56,240  $44,989 
Noninterest Expense$38,354  $39,572  $38,053  $37,514  $29,725 
Efficiency Ratio(2) 65.6%  65.1%  64.9%  66.7%  66.1%
          
Noninterest Income$11,068  $13,106  $12,549  $11,913  $6,635 
Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down          2,620    
Core Fee Revenue (b)$11,068  $13,106  $12,549  $14,533  $6,635 
Core Revenue (a) + (b)$58,470  $60,752  $58,596  $58,860  $44,989 
          
Noninterest Expense$38,354  $39,572  $38,053  $37,514  $29,725 
Less: Merger-Related Expenses 697   1,398   1,266   2,615   520 
Core Noninterest Expense$37,657  $38,174  $36,787  $34,899  $29,205 
Core Efficiency Ratio(2) 64.4%  62.8%  62.8%  59.3%  64.9%

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).

Core Earnings MetricsNine Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
    
Net Income$42,133  $23,439 
Add: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits, Net of Tax (3,489)   
Add: Merger-Related Expenses, Net of Tax 2,609   1,157 
Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down     
Add: IFH ACL Provision, Net of Tax     
Core Net Income$41,253  $24,596 
    
Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted 16,850   13,909 
Earnings per Share - Diluted$2.50  $1.69 
Core Earnings per Share - Diluted$2.45  $1.77<