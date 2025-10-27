PL Capital Advisors, LLC Sends Presentation to the Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors and Management Team

Naples, FL, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PL Capital Advisors, LLC, an investment firm specializing in publicly traded U.S. community banks, sent a presentation to the Board of Directors and management team of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC).

The presentation was entitled: Stop Making Acquisitions and Take Proactive Strategic Actions to Maximize Shareholder Value.

The presentation can be found here.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is the $6.7 billion-asset (as of September 30, 2025) commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon’s retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans.

About PL Capital Advisors, LLC

PL Capital Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor based in Naples, Florida. It was founded and is managed by Richard Lashley and John Palmer. For approximately 30 years, PL Capital Advisors, LLC has focused on investments in publicly traded community banks located throughout the United States.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this press release and related presentation reflect the opinions of PL Capital Advisors, LLC (“ PL Capital ”). PL Capital’s opinions are based on publicly available information with respect to Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“ Horizon ”), and such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind whether express or implied. PL Capital recognizes that there may be confidential information in the possession of Horizon that could lead PL Capital or others to disagree with PL Capital’s conclusions. PL Capital reserves the right to change any of its opinions expressed in this press release and related presentation at any time, as it deems appropriate, and disclaims any obligation to notify the market or any other party of any such change, except as required by law.

All data and other information in this press release and related presentation are not warranted as to completeness or accuracy and reflect PL Capital’s views as of the date of this press release and related presentation, all of which are accordingly subject to change without notice.

This press release and related presentation are not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, a marketing or solicitation vehicle for PL Capital or any fund managed by PL Capital, and it is not investment advice, an investment recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, including without limitation any interests in a fund managed by and/or associated with PL Capital. Any offer or solicitation may only be made pursuant to a private placement memorandum, agreement of limited partnership, or similar or related documents, which will only be provided to qualified offerees and should be reviewed carefully and in their entirety by any such offerees prior to making or considering a decision to invest in any PL Capital managed fund.

This press release and related presentation do not recommend the purchase or sale of any security, and should not be construed as legal, tax, investment or financial advice, and the information contained herein should not be taken as advice on the merits of any investment decision.

The information contained in this press release and related presentation may include, or incorporate by reference, forward-looking statements, which would include any statements that are not statements of historical fact. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation as to future results or that the objectives and strategic initiatives expressed or implied will be achieved. The forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize or that actual results will not be materially different than those presented.

Contact

Richard Lashley

Principal & Managing Member

PL Capital Advisors, LLC

908-347-7874