JHX ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of James Hardie Industries plc Investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who acquired James Hardie Industries plc (“James Hardie” or the “Company”) (NYSE:JHX) securities during the period of May 20, 2025 through August 18, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your James Hardie investments, you have until December 23, 2025 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Follow the link below for more information:

What Happened?

On August 19, 2025, after market hours, James Hardie reported its fiscal Q1 2026 financial results. During the accompanying earnings call, the Company revealed that North American net sales declined 12% during the quarter, driven by lower volumes as customers “made efforts to return to more normal inventory levels.” The Company also revealed that significant inventory destocking among channel partners in North America was expected to continue to impact sales for the next several quarters. On this news, the price of James Hardie shares declined by $9.79 per share, or approximately 34.4%, from $28.43 per share on August 19, 2025 to close at $18.64 on August 20, 2025.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that James Hardie misled investors about the strength of its key North America Fiber Cement segment between May 20, 2025 and August 18, 2025. Despite knowing by April and early May that distributors were destocking inventory, the Company falsely claimed demand remained strong and that stock levels were normal.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired James Hardie securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com

