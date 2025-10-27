Conduent Business Services Data Breach Claims Being Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Business Services, LLC (“Conduent”), a third-party provider of printing/mailroom services, document processing services, and payment integrity services,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized user accessed data which came into Conduent’s possession through its third-party clients. This security incident impacted the personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) at least 4 million Texans. The information compromised in the incident includes:

names

Social Security numbers

medical information

health insurance information

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Conduent related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Conduent, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, please fill out THIS FORM.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

