Vestand Appoints Jaeho Yoon as Chief Financial Officer and Andrew Yun as Chief Compliance Officer

BREA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vestand Incorporated (NASDAQ: VSTD) (“Vestand”, or the “Company”), a global investment platform that integrates traditional real-world assets with next-generation crypto treasury strategies, today announced the appointment of Jaeho Yoon as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Ju Hwan Oh who has stepped down from the role, and appointed Andrew Yun as its new Chief Compliance Officer, who currently serves on the Board of Directors, both effective immediately.

Jaeho Yoon is a veteran financial leader who most recently served as a senior manager in the corporate planning team of BGF EcoMaterials where he oversaw company-wide management reporting and managed subsidiaries in the U.S., China, and India. He also served as a manager in the new business development team of BGF Holdings. Mr. Yoon has also served as a senior consultant at Rolan Berger Strategic Consultants (Seoul) and as a consultant at Deloitte Consulting Southeast Asia. He obtained his Master of Business Administration from Keio Business School and his Bachelor of Business Administration from Yonsei University.

Andrew Yun is a highly regarded attorney with extensive experience in corporate law, real estate, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. He joined Vestand as a Director in October 2025. Mr. Yun is the managing partner of Yun Law Group, and his practice is focused on all matters related to business including business transactions, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to founding Yun Law Group, Mr. Yun was senior legal counsel to the largest energy and electronics conglomerates in the world. He holds a B.A. from Claremont McKenna College and a J.D. from Loyola Law School.

“We welcome Jaeho and Andrew to their positions and are honored to have the CFO and CCO roles held by these two respected leaders,” said Ji-Won Kim, CEO of Vestand. “I would like to thank Ju Hwan for his contribution in leading us to this inflection point, and welcome Jaeho’s capabilities in managing global teams, financial reporting and new business development. His achievements as well as expertise in financial management will make a significant addition to the strategic operation and development of our company going forward. With Andrew’s extensive knowledge of compliance, he will ensure that our actions and decisions comply with all applicable laws and regulations. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to execute on our key growth initiatives to become a leading global investment platform that integrates traditional real-world assets (RWA) with next-generation crypto treasury strategies.”

About Vestand Incorporated (NASDAQ: VSTD)

Vestand (NASDAQ: VSTD) is a U.S. Nasdaq-listed company and a global investment platform that integrates traditional real-world assets (RWA) with next-generation crypto treasury strategies. Through its U.S. and Korean subsidiaries, it connects the global capital markets and is creating a new growth model that combines real estate, security technology, and blockchain innovation. For more information, please visit https://vestand.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our ability to execute on our growth strategy and expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts, and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our filings with the SEC including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent reports we file with the SEC from time to time, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Larry W Holub

Director

MZ North America

VSTD@mzgroup.us

312-261-6412