Organon & Co. (OGN) Faces Investor Scrutiny Amid Improper Wholesale Sales Practices, Abrupt CEO Departure -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 27, 2025, investors in Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) saw the price of their shares plummet $2.10 (-23%) after the company announced the findings of its Audit Committee's investigation into improper wholesale sales practices for Nexplanon and CEO Kevin Ali's resignation.

The development and severe market reaction has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Organon and its now-former CEO intentionally misled investors about the company’s adherence to applicable accounting rules and the sufficiency of its internal controls.

The firm urges investors in Organon who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ogn

Contact the Firm Now: OGN@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Organon & Co. (OGN) Investigation:

In the past, Organon has repeatedly assured investors that it maintained effective internal control over financial reporting and that its financial statements conformed with applicable accounting rules.

These assurances came into question on October 27, 2025, when the Organon filed its current report revealing “[a]fter concerns regarding the Company’s wholesaler sales practices for its Nexplanon product were brought to the Board’s attention, the Audit Committee of the Board oversaw an independent, internal investigation into sales to wholesalers.”

Organon further revealed that “[t]he investigation found that certain wholesalers in the United States were asked to buy more Nexplanon than they needed at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the third and fourth quarters of 2024 and the first, second and third quarters of 2025[]” and that “these sales practices […] enabled Organon to meet guidance and/or certain external revenue expectations.”

Accordingly, the company fired its Head of U.S. Commercial & Government Affairs and CEO Ali resigned without severance or equity-related retirement benefits.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Organon may have engaged in improper channel stuffing,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Organon and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Organon investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Organon should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email OGN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

