Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) Enters Strategic Partnership with Chainlink as Its Official Oracle Provider to Strengthen Tokenization Infrastructure

This strategic partnership enhances the cross-chain functionality, transparency, and trust for GLDY through the integration of Chainlink Proof of Reserves, Price Feeds, and Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

GLDY is a gold backed stablecoin asset designed to deliver institutional-grade cash management and yield on physical gold holdings.

Key Highlights

Enhanced Transparency: Integration of Chainlink Proof of Reserve and Price Feeds for real-time, onchain verification of gold reserves backing GLDY and delivery of tamper-proof market data.



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), an institutional commodity tokenization company, today announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, an industry-leading oracle and technology provider, to serve as its official oracle & On-Chain Transparency provider.

Streamex has entered a strategic partnership with Chainlink as its official oracle & on-chain transparency provider. As part of the partnership, Streamex is integrating the Chainlink interoperability standard via CCIP across the Base and Solana mainnets. We’re leveraging the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard to facilitate cross-chain token transfers of the institutional-grade, gold-backed stablecoin GLDY. In addition, Streamex is integrating the Chainlink data standard through Proof of Reserve to provide real-time, onchain verification of the gold reserves backing GLDY, and Price Feeds to deliver tamper-proof market data that powers secure and reliable onchain gold markets.

Streamex offers a platform focused on the tokenization of real-world commodities, beginning with its flagship GLDY token, a regulated, yield-bearing digital asset fully backed by physical gold. By integrating Chainlink Proof of Reserve and going cross-chain, Streamex makes GLDY seamlessly transferable across major blockchain ecosystems, improves liquidity and accessibility for institutions and users, provides additional verification for audited gold reserve backing, and simplifies asset management by unifying token issuance, trading, and collateral verification within a secure, cross-chain environment.

Streamex selected CCIP as our interoperability solution because CCTs enable self-serve deployments, full control and ownership for developers, enhanced programmability, and zero-slippage transfers. Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance. Connecting Streamex to the Chainlink community and ecosystem offers a multitude of growth opportunities that help Streamex get closer to its goals and increase ecosystem adoption.

In order to enable secure cross-chain transfers of GLDY, we needed access to a highly secure and reliable interoperability solution. After reviewing various solutions, we integrated Chainlink CCIP because it provides a multitude of important benefits and features, such as:

Defense-in-depth security —CCIP’s consensus layer is powered by the same Chainlink Decentralized Oracle Network (DON) infrastructure that secures nearly $100+ billion in DeFi TVL and enabled tens of trillions in on-chain transaction value since the start of 2022.



—CCIP’s consensus layer is powered by the same Chainlink Decentralized Oracle Network (DON) infrastructure that secures nearly $100+ billion in DeFi TVL and enabled tens of trillions in on-chain transaction value since the start of 2022. Secure Token Transfers —CCTs are token logic agnostic, meaning token developers can deploy pre-audited token pool contracts to turn any ERC20-compatible token into a CCT or deploy their own custom token pool contracts for bespoke token use cases. CCTs do not require token developers to inherit any CCIP-specific code within their token’s smart contract. CCTs also benefit from additional security functions in their CCIP token pools such as configurable rate limits and reliability features such as Smart Execution, which helps ensure reliable transaction execution on the destination chain regardless of blockchain network congestion.



—CCTs are token logic agnostic, meaning token developers can deploy pre-audited token pool contracts to turn any ERC20-compatible token into a CCT or deploy their own custom token pool contracts for bespoke token use cases. CCTs do not require token developers to inherit any CCIP-specific code within their token’s smart contract. CCTs also benefit from additional security functions in their CCIP token pools such as configurable rate limits and reliability features such as Smart Execution, which helps ensure reliable transaction execution on the destination chain regardless of blockchain network congestion. Programmable Token Transfers —CCIP enables the transfer of value (via CCTs) cross-chain along with data instructions informing the receiving smart contract on what to do with those tokens once they arrive on the destination chain. Through cross-chain programmability , CCIP can condense a complex set of actions involving multiple users, blockchains, and assets down to a single atomic cross-chain instruction.



—CCIP enables the transfer of value (via CCTs) cross-chain along with data instructions informing the receiving smart contract on what to do with those tokens once they arrive on the destination chain. Through , CCIP can condense a complex set of actions involving multiple users, blockchains, and assets down to a single atomic cross-chain instruction. Extendable and future-proof—CCIP is built to be future-proof for developers, where future improvements can continue to be made, including the integration of new blockchain networks, the onboarding of additional tokens, and the incorporation of new defense-in-depth approaches to security.



“Integrating Chainlink’s interoperability and data standards will mark a major step forward in Streamex’s mission to bring real-world assets securely on-chain. Via Chainlink we can ensure that GLDY operates with the highest levels of transparency, reliability, and cross-chain functionality, delivering institutional trust with the benefits of blockchain technology” Henry McPhie, Co-Founder and CEO of Streamex.

About Streamex

Streamex Corp. is a vertically integrated commodity tokenization company focused on bringing real-world assets, particularly gold and other commodities, on chain through regulated, yield-bearing, and liquid financial instruments. With institutional-grade infrastructure and a gold-denominated balance sheet, Streamex is redefining how commodity-based investments are issued, traded, and held in the digital era.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world’s largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink’s standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Streamex’s partnership with Chainlink, the expected scope of integration, and future cross-chain developments. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and actual results may differ materially. For further discussion of these risks, please refer to Streamex’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Streamex assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

