Elmcrest Children’s Center Data Breach Claims Being Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmcrest Children’s Center, Inc. (“Elmcrest”), a service provider to children with a variety of emotional, behavioral, and developmental limitations in New York,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized user gained access to their system and copied certain files. This security incident impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. The unauthorized user obtained records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”), including:

names

dates of birth

medical information





Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Elmcrest related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Elmcrest, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, please fill out THIS FORM.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

