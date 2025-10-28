GAINSWave Rebrands and Launches Recovery Protocols, Redefining Shockwave Care Beyond Sexual Health

Aventura, FL , Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAINSWave®, the pioneer in consumer-facing shockwave therapy, today announced a brand refresh and the launch of GAINSWave for Recovery, a portfolio of standardized protocols for common musculoskeletal (MSK) issues like knee, shoulder, elbow, back, and neck pain.

The update positions GAINSWave as a whole-body recovery platform and makes it easier for people to go from searching for help to feeling ready for routine again.



GAINSWave®

“Recovery elevates GAINSWave from a single-indication brand to a clinically guided platform,” said Mark White, Co-Founder of GAINSWave. “By standardizing shockwave dosing, session progression, and clinical guardrails, we help providers deliver consistent care for everyday MSK needs, without overpromising and without guesswork.”

Alongside the new protocols, the refreshed website offers a quick explanation of how treatment works, a curated summary of evidence, and easy ways to connect with a nearby clinic. People who want more detail can explore Clinical studies for Recovery and the Shockwave Therapy primer.

“Shockwave is often discussed as a device; GAINSWave reframes it as a method,” said Dr. Jason Dunlap, member of the GAINSWave medical board. “Clinically researched parameters - how much energy to apply, how often to come in, and where to target - support repeatable care for tendinopathies, joint-adjacent pain, and overuse injuries.”

WHAT’S NEW

● Standardized clinical pathways: protocols for muscle strains, tendinopathies, and joint-related pain (for example: knee pain, shoulder pain, elbow pain, and back & neck pain).

● Evidence-based research and education: a curated research hub and step-by-step guidance for safe adoption.

● Refreshed digital experience: clear condition pages, a simplified treatment explainer, and an upgraded provider directory to connect with care quickly.



AVAILABILITY



Explore conditions and find certified clinics in the national directory: Find a GAINSWave provider at https://gainswave.com/directory/.



GAINSWave®

ABOUT GAINSWave®

GAINSWave® is a patient-facing platform that connects consumers with certified clinics offering evidence-informed shockwave therapy. Originating in sexual health, GAINSWave now provides Recovery protocols for muscle, tendon, ligament, and joint concerns, alongside clinical education and marketing support, making GAINSWave the most seamless regenerative therapy in the market.

###

MEDIA CONTACT

Micol Bok

VP of Marketing, GAINSWave

micol@gainswave.com | 855-383-5779

https://gainswave.com

Attachment