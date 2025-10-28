Distinct Storage Launches Industry-First 9-Month Rate Lock and Premium Amenities

New Milford, CT , Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distinct Storage announces a transformative approach to self storage in New Milford and surrounding communities, introducing an unprecedented 9-month rate guarantee alongside premium amenities previously unavailable in the local market. The facility's innovative features address common storage challenges faced by residents and businesses throughout Litchfield County.

Setting a new standard in the industry, Distinct Storage offers the area's only 9-month rate guarantee, providing customers with long-term price stability compared to competitors' typical month-to-month arrangements. This innovative pricing model serves communities from Kent to Washington, ensuring predictable storage costs for three quarters of a year.



Distinct Storage

The facility's advanced climate-controlled storage system includes proprietary humidity monitoring technology, a first for the region. This sophisticated environmental control prevents moisture damage to stored items, eliminating common issues like mildew and warped furniture that plague traditional storage units in New Milford.

"Our comprehensive approach to storage solutions reflects our understanding of what customers truly need," states the facility manager. "From offering the area's only free move-in truck service to maintaining full building backup generator capabilities, we've created a storage experience that puts customer convenience and peace of mind first."

The facility's climate-controlled storage technology maintains optimal conditions year-round, particularly crucial during New England's humid summers and harsh winters. The advanced system monitors and adjusts temperature and humidity levels continuously, protecting everything from family heirlooms to business inventory.

Among the standout features, Distinct Storage's full building backup generator ensures uninterrupted climate control and security systems operation, regardless of weather conditions along the Route 7 corridor. This proves especially valuable during New England's notorious winter storms and seasonal power outages.

The facility's bluetooth access system provides convenient, secure entry for customers accessing their storage units. This technology eliminates the need for traditional keys or access cards, streamlining the storage experience for residents from New Milford to surrounding communities.

For local business storage clients, the facility offers specialized solutions, including package acceptance services and 24/7 access. These features particularly benefit businesses along Bank Street and the downtown New Milford commercial district, providing flexible storage options that adapt to various business needs.

The facility's commitment to technological advancement extends to its comprehensive security systems, featuring 24/7 video monitoring, individual unit alarms, and perimeter security. These measures ensure stored items remain protected throughout the year, addressing a crucial concern for storage customers in the Litchfield County area.



Distinct Storage

Looking ahead, Distinct Storage continues to evaluate additional amenities and services to further enhance the storage experience for New Milford residents and businesses. The facility's innovative approach sets new benchmarks for the industry while maintaining competitive pricing structures.

Visit https://www.distinctstorage.com to explore the complete range of storage solutions and industry-leading amenities available at Distroc Storage’s New Milford facility.

About Distinct Storage

Distinct Storage provides premium storage solutions in New Milford, Connecticut, serving the entire Litchfield County region. The facility combines advanced technology with customer-focused amenities to deliver a superior storage experience.

From its state-of-the-art climate control systems to industry-leading security measures, Distinct Storage has established itself as an innovator in the self-storage sector. The facility's central location on Kent Road makes it easily accessible to residents and businesses throughout the area, while its comprehensive range of services addresses diverse storage needs across the community.

###

Media Contact

Heather Szymanski

Distinct Storage

46 Kent Road, New Milford, CT

(860) 799-9999

https://www.distinctstorage.com

Attachment