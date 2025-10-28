China's Xizang: Ali Prefecture's cultural tourism industry goes viral, painting a happy picture of cultural and tourism integration

LHASA, China, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22, the Ali Prefecture's Bureau of Culture and Tourism participated in the 2025 Northwestern Xizang Culture and Tourism Promotion Alliance Conference in Chengdu. The event laid a foundation for building Ali Prefecture into a world-class travel destination and for strengthening the "Mysterious Xizang · Heavenly Ali" brand, driving the high-quality development of the cultural tourism industry.

On the autumn plateau, events such as the Ali Prefecture's ethnic costume show, the traditional horse racing festival, and promotions for Ali Prefecture's self-drive tour routes -- part of the 9th Shangshung Cultural Tourism Festival -- brought the region's cultural charm to life, sparking a surge of travel enthusiasm.

Today, cultural tourism industry has become a new engine of Ali Prefecture's economic growth, transforming the "uninhabitable zone" into a "land of vitality," and steadily enhancing residents' sense of happiness and fulfillment.

Source: Ali Prefecture's Bureau of Culture and Tourism