Tagvenue Launches Tagvenue PRO, Bringing AI to Help Venues Win More Bookings

Photo Courtesy of Tagvenue

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tagvenue, the global leader in event venue bookings, has officially launched Tagvenue PRO, an AI-powered management platform built to improve every stage of the venue booking process. The platform helps venue managers handle inquiries, follow-ups, contracts, and payments efficiently, saving time and driving more confirmed bookings.

Every month, over 1,000,000 event planners use Tagvenue’s marketplace, tagvenue.com , to discover and book 18,000 verified venues across six countries.

Now, with Tagvenue PRO, that same ecosystem extends to venue management, offering automation, insights, and integrated tools to help spaces thrive in a competitive market.

Smarter Tools for a Faster Workflow

Tagvenue PRO uses artificial intelligence to simplify daily operations. It automates responses, composes follow-ups, centralizes communications from multiple sources, syncs calendars, and manages payments effortlessly through integrations like Stripe.

A built-in dashboard displays where leads originate and which ones convert, enabling managers to make data-driven decisions without guesswork.​

According to Artur Stepaniak, co-founder of Tagvenue, “Venue managers juggle hundreds of details at once, from answering inquiries to closing contracts. Tagvenue PRO was created to relieve that pressure. It’s an intelligent assistant that works alongside you, ensuring that no message or opportunity slips through the cracks.”

According to 2024 hospitality forecasts, automation drives ongoing revenue growth across the industry. Studies show that AI-assisted booking systems can improve conversion rates by up to 20% while cutting administrative time by nearly 30%.​

Real Users, Real Results

Early adopters report significant time savings and improved booking efficiency. One venue manager noted that the automation “learns your communication style” and produces personalized responses that feel authentic to your brand.

Another commented on how simple the interface feels: “It’s not rocket science. It’s very easy to use, and that’s a huge plus.”

Stepaniak added, “Hearing how our users are saving hours and closing more deals confirms what we set out to do: equip every venue, large or small, with the tools to win more business effortlessly.”

To explore Tagvenue PRO, visit tagvenue.com/pro .

About Tagvenue

Founded in 2015, Tagvenue is the leading online marketplace for event spaces, connecting over one million monthly planners with 18,000+ verified venues across the UK, US, Australia, and three additional international markets.

From vibrant bars and boutique hotels to stylish restaurants, creative studios, and unique private venues, Tagvenue powers tens of thousands of private and corporate events each year.

The platform helps venues grow their business while making event planning faster, smarter, and more transparent.

Contact Information:

Sarah Collins, Communications Manager

Tagvenue

tagvenue.com

press@tagvenue.com



