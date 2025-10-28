Press release: Sanofi successfully prices USD 3 billion of bond issue

Sanofi successfully prices USD 3 billion of bond issue

Paris, France – October 28, 2025 - Sanofi announces that it has successfully priced its offering of $3 billion of notes across 5 tranches:

$400 million fixed rate notes, due November 2027, bearing interest at a rate of 3.75%.

$500 million floating rate notes, due November 2027, bearing interest at compounded SOFR plus 0.46%.

$400 million fixed rate notes, due November 2028, bearing interest at a rate of 3.80%.

$500 million floating rate notes, due November 2028, bearing interest at compounded SOFR plus 0.54%.

$1,200 million fixed rate notes, due November 2032, bearing interest at a rate of 4.20%.

The notes are being issued pursuant to the company's shelf registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on April 4, 2024.

Sanofi intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

Barclays Capital Inc., BNP Paribas Securitis Corp. and BofA Securities, Inc. acted as Global Coordinators, and Barclays Capital Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Natixis Securities Americas LLC acted as Joint Book-Running Managers.



About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people’s lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Sanofi forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "seeks", "targets", "goal", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

Attachment