Semiconductor Market Size to Worth USD 1880.79 Billion by 2032, expanding at 13.86% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The global Semiconductor Market was valued at USD 665.84 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1880.79 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.86% over 2025-2032.”

High Demand of Semiconductors from Various Sectors Propel Market Expansion Globally

Since smartphones, tablets, and wearable technology require sophisticated chips for improved performance and efficiency, the consumer electronics market's explosive expansion has also been propelling the semiconductor industry. The expansion of data centers and cloud computing is another factor driving the need for memory and logic devices. Additionally, the demand for sensors and microcontrollers is rising due to the Internet of Things (IoT) and the growing number of linked devices, which includes everything from smart homes to industrial automation. This trend is also showing strong double-digit growth. Battery management systems and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are the main focuses of the expanding electric vehicle (EV) sector, which in turn increases the demand for power electronics and semiconductor components. Additionally, as 5G is promoted, there is still a need for communication chips and high-speed CPUs.

Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 665.84 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1880.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.86% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors, Others (DSP))

• By Application (Data Processing, Industrial, Networking & Communications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Government)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Application

Networking & Communications was the largest semiconductor end-use market in 2024, accounting for 28.8% of the semiconductor market, as the deployment of 5G technology accelerates, internet penetration continues to expand, and demand for data centers grows. The automotive sector is slated to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025 – 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving technology.

By Component

Memory Devices dominated the semiconductor market with a 33.4% share in 2024 and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032 due to the growing need for HPC, data storage solutions, and increased adoption in consumer electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence. Cloud computing and 5G technology further increase the demand for high-performance memory solutions.

Regional Insights:

The semiconductor market was led by Asia Pacific and accounted for 38.2% of the total market share in 2024 owing to the major manufacturing hubs and increased consumption of consumer electronics.

North America is expected to experience the highest CAGR growth rate from 2025-2032, fueled by the progress of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and self-driving cars. Flagship corporations, such as Intel, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm are spearheading the progress for high-performance computing, graphical processing, and 5G.

Recent News:

In January 2025, Intel Foundry Services secured new defense clients, Trusted Semiconductor Solutions and Reliable MicroSystems, for its advanced 18A process under the U.S. DoD's RAMP-C program.

