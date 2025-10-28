OP Cooperative

OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Mortgage Bank

Stock exchange release

28 October 2025 at 8.50 am EET

OP Pohjola’s, OP Corporate Bank plc’s and OP Mortgage Bank’s financial calendar for 2026

OP Financial Group's name is OP Pohjola, effective as of 28 October 2025. OP Pohjola's structure, the official names of the companies or the marketing names of business units have not changed.

OP Pohjola, OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank will publish their financial reports in 2026 as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January‒31 December 2025 11 Feb 2026 Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 2025 Week 11, 2026 OP Amalgamation Pillar 3 Disclosures 2025 Week 11, 2026 Interim Report for 1 January–31 March 2026 6 May 2026 Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2026 23 July 2026 Interim Report 1 for January–30 September 2026 27 October 2026 OP Amalgamation Pillar 3 Disclosures 31 March 2026 Week 20 OP Amalgamation Pillar 3 Disclosures 30 June 2026 Week 34 OP Amalgamation Pillar 3 Disclosures 30 September 2026 Week 46



OP Pohjola’s and OP Corporate Bank plc’s financial statements bulletins, half-year financial reports and interim reports will be published in 2026 at approximately 9 am. They will be available on the OP Pohjola website in Finnish, Swedish and English.

OP Mortgage Bank’s financial statements bulletin, half-year financial report and interim reports will be published at approximately 10 am. They will be available on our website in Finnish and English.

OP Pohjola publishes a Corporate Governance Statement, a Remuneration Report and Policy for Governing Bodies, and an Annual Review that supplements its Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements. The Report by the Board of Directors includes a sustainability report in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards.

OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank publish their Corporate Governance Statements in connection with the Reports by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements.



