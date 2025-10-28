DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Additional Partnership with Malahat Nation to Establish Indigenous-Led Regulated Utility for Clean Energy and AI Infrastructure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG”), a leading vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company, announces the signing of a second Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Malahat Nation’s Economic Development Corporation (“YOS”) stating the intent to create the Malahat-DMG Utility Limited Partnership (MDULP) — a Malahat majority-owned private and regulated utility that will provide electricity and natural gas to emerging clean technology and digital infrastructure projects on Malahat lands.

This builds on a prior 2024 MOU with YOS outlining the intent to develop a total of 30 megawatts of sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, evenly split between the two parties to co-develop Canada’s first Indigenous-led AI data centers. Both MOUs are expected to result in definitive agreements, which, in tandem, would create the utility that, in turn, powers the AI data center facility and all community infrastructure located on Malahat Nation lands near Mill Bay, BC. This agreement would represent a first-of-its-kind Indigenous-led regulated utility in British Columbia and a significant milestone in the development of Canada’s first Indigenous-led AI data center campus.

Under the MOU, Malahat and DMG will jointly develop and operate new energy infrastructure, including substation upgrades, BC Hydro utility interconnections, and future natural gas distribution rights in partnership with FortisBC. The initiative will provide stable, sustainable, and sovereign power to support AI computing, renewable energy, and industrial development on Malahat lands. Further information will be provided, if and when, the parties enter into definitive agreements.

Empowering Indigenous Energy Sovereignty

The partnership reflects the shared vision of both organizations: combining Malahat Nation’s leadership in Indigenous economic development with DMG’s expertise in power infrastructure, high-performance computing (HPC), and data center design. The collaboration will enable long-term job creation, training programs, and cultural investments for Malahat members while building the foundation for a new era of Indigenous-owned clean energy systems.

Gordon Harry, Chief of Malahat Nation, said, “This partnership is about more than infrastructure — it’s about sovereignty. By developing our own regulated utility, Malahat Nation is taking control of its energy future, ensuring that growth on our lands aligns with our environmental values and creates opportunities for our people.”

Sheldon Bennett, CEO of DMG Blockchain Solutions, added, “We’re honoured to work alongside Malahat Nation to design and deploy a Canadian Indigenous-led regulated utility. This partnership demonstrates how clean energy generation, digital infrastructure, and reconciliation can move forward together.”

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

DMG announces the granting of stock options and RSUs to employees and directors of the Company. A total of 188,170 stock options (“Options”) and 1,250,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) have been granted. The Options are exercisable over five years at a price of $0.53 per share, with vesting in 25% increments on the six-, 12-, 18-, and 24-month anniversaries of the grant date. The RSUs vest in one year; these grants are designed to create an incentive structure that aligns longer-term performance with the Company's growth.

About The Malahat Nation

The Malahat Nation is a proud Coast Salish Indigenous community. We are situated between Victoria and Mill Bay, British Columbia, Canada, with reserve lands located on the western shore of Saanich Inlet, nestled beneath Yos mountain, commonly known as The Malahat, one of the most sacred sites on southern Vancouver Island.

The economic development corporation of Malahat Nation seeks business opportunities that align with Malahat laws and values. YOS’s mission is to support the growth of business and employment opportunities for members of Malahat and to support learning, family, health, culture and traditions while looking after the lands and resources of Malahat, to make a better world for future generations.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a sustainable, vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company that develops, manages, and operates comprehensive platform solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company’s operations are driven by two strategic pillars: Core and Core+, both unified by DMG’s commitment to vertical integration and environmentally responsible practices. DMG’s subsidiary Systemic Trust Corporation is focused on custody of digital assets.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions, visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

