Swarm Oncology announces research collaboration with a leading hospital to advance T cell therapies for advanced solid cancers

London, United Kingdom October 28, 2025, Swarm Oncology Ltd. (“Swarm Oncology” or “Swarm”), a biotechnology company pioneering novel T cell therapies to achieve long-term remission in patients with advanced solid cancers, is pleased to announce a research collaboration with a leading US clinic to further broaden the feasibility and manufacturing of research-scale Swarm-T cell preparations by using samples from patients treated in the clinic’s cancer vaccine studies. This research collaboration further expands Swarm’s dedicated efforts in advancing its novel T cell therapy targeting advanced solid cancers.

Despite advances in cancer treatment, solid cancers remain a leading cause of death worldwide, with significant unmet need in improving survival outcomes. Cancer vaccines have shown promise by stimulating patients’ immune systems to attack cancerous cells, however, their impact has been limited to date due to barriers of efficacy and an inability to frequently generate a sufficiently strong or high-quality immune response on their own.

Swarm’s breakthrough T cell platform is designed to overcome these limitations by significantly enhancing the effectiveness of cancer vaccines. Swarm’s platform amplifies patients’ immune response to cancer vaccines, potentially offering a new path towards durable remission in solid cancers.

Under the agreement, the collaborating clinic will provide patient blood samples together with immune response data, from cancer patients who have received its cancer antigen vaccination. Swarm will use these materials to assess the phenotypic and antigen-specific T cell responses and when appropriate, manufacture research scale products.

Martin Olin, CEO of Swarm, said: “This collaboration is an important step in further validating our platform’s ability to manufacture personalized T-cell therapies from patients with existing anti-tumour immune responses. By demonstrating feasibility with patient samples, we’re addressing the growing demand for cancer immunotherapies that can overcome the historic limitations of cancer vaccines alone.”

The two-part feasibility study will begin with comprehensive immune profiling to assess T cell populations and antigen-specific responses in patients who have received the cancer vaccine. If predefined criteria are met, the second part will focus on the research-scale manufacture of Swarm-T preparations, which will then be evaluated against key functional and quality benchmarks.

About Swarm Oncology

Swarm Oncology is developing novel potent T cell therapies which are designed to overcome major shortcomings of immunotherapy approaches with the goal to drive solid cancers to complete remission.

