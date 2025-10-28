GAIME Conference 2025 to Establish Africa as Global Hub for Responsible AI Collaboration

KAMPALA, Uganda, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International summit in Kampala to convene 5,000 delegates from 180+ nations, introducing verifiable AI-powered collaboration frameworks and research-driven innovation agendas.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Movement and Evolution (GAIME) Conference 2025, organized by CERFODES, will take place from October 30–31, 2025, at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, Uganda.





The two-day global summit is expected to bring together over 5,000 delegates from more than 180 countries, including government representatives, academic researchers, private sector innovators, and development organizations. GAIME 2025 aims to position Africa as a credible player in the global AI ecosystem, promoting responsible innovation, collaboration, and ethical governance in the deployment of artificial intelligence.

“Kampala is not just a host city—it represents a global shift toward inclusive, evidence-based innovation,” said LaMine N’tambi-Sanogo, Managing Partner at CERFODES and Founder of the GAIME Conference. “Our mission is to ensure that AI evolves through shared human responsibility and open collaboration.”

Backed by Leading Institutions and Strategic Partners

At the heart of the GAIME Conference 2025 is a coalition of visionary partners: the African Union, Howard University’s Center for Applied Data Science and Analytics, the Science, Technology and Innovation Secretariat, the Privacy and Data Protection Office, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Their shared commitment to responsible AI, inclusive digital growth, and sustainable innovation positions GAIME as a driving force for transformative impact across Africa.

GAIME Battlefield: Empowering Startups

A highlight of the 2025 program is the GAIME Battlefield, a global startup pitch competition featuring 50 AI-driven startups competing for a $75,000 equity-free prize pool. The challenge is aimed at accelerating African-led innovation, providing mentorship, exposure, and global investment opportunities to emerging tech founders.

Born from African Innovation, Built for Global Revolution

CERFODES has spent over 20 years driving Africa’s digital transformation — powering data centers, training world-class engineers, and shaping policies that make progress possible. Unlike Silicon Valley imitators, African innovators build technology that thrives in real-world conditions — when the power flickers or when users pay with mobile money.

From this vision came GAIME — the Global Artificial Intelligence Innovation Movement and Evolution — born not in boardrooms but in Africa’s vibrant tech hubs. Inspired by young creators turning $50 smartphones into diagnostic tools, GAIME bridges local ingenuity with global opportunity, redefining how the world views African innovation.

A Global Platform Hosted in Kampala

By hosting the GAIME Conference in Kampala, Uganda underscores its position as a rising hub for innovation and technology leadership. The event location—Speke Resort Munyonyo—symbolizes Africa’s growing influence in global innovation dialogues, connecting local ecosystems to international research, policy, and investment networks.

“Uganda’s AI readiness and regional cooperation model make it an ideal launch point for global-scale collaboration,” noted N’tambi-Sanogo.

Post-Conference Commitments

Following the conference, CERFODES will release an official GAIME 2025 Impact Report, detailing key outcomes, partnerships, and action points generated during the event.

This report will be made publicly available to ensure transparency and accountability, and to facilitate ongoing collaboration between governments, academia, and industry.

About GAIME Conference

The GAIME Conference is an initiative of CERFODES, an international Pan-African consulting and research organization with over 20 years of experience in advancing sustainable innovation solutions worldwide.

GAIME’s mission is to democratize artificial intelligence, ensuring that innovation is inclusive, ethical, and accessible across borders.

By convening scientists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders, the GAIME Conference fosters responsible and collaborative pathways for AI development that reflect both local realities and global ethical imperatives.

