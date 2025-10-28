Eesti Energia new Management Board members have been confirmed

By decision of the Supervisory Board of Eesti Energia, the Group’s Management Board will continue with four members from the start of next year.

As of 1 January 2026, the Group’s Management Board will consist of Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer Andrus Durejko, Chief Financial Officer Marlen Tamm and Lauri Karp who is the CEO of Enefit Industry AS. The fourth member of the Management Board will be Juhan Aguraiuja, who will be the CEO of the newly established renewable electricity generation and sales subsidiary Enefit OÜ.

Juhan Aguraiuja, who will lead Enefit OÜ, the company integrating the Group’s electricity business, has served as Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit Green since October 2024. Previously, Aguraiuja was a member of the Management Board of Adven Eesti AS and head of Adven’s Baltic operations since 2022. Before that, he worked at Danpower Eesti AS in various positions.

Andrus Durejkos contract has been extended by three years and will end on the 31st of March 2029.

