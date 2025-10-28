Credco Management Launches DB-RAMS to Revolutionize Credit Recovery and Data-Breach Protection

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credco Management Revolutionizes Credit Recovery with DB-RAMS (Data Breach Recovery Asset Management System)

Credco Management, a leader in the credit recovery and defense industry, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking credit recovery system, DB-RAMS (Data Breach Recovery Asset Management System). The innovation marks a major advancement in the fight against credit reporting flaws, identity theft, and the financial damage caused by data breaches, reinforcing Credco’s position as a pioneer in credit restoration and consumer protection.

Revolutionizing Credit Repair

Founded by Jason Carrera-Vowell, a nationally recognized credit expert, Credco Management has helped thousands of Americans reclaim control of their credit and rebuild their financial futures. The launch of DB-RAMS introduces a first-of-its-kind, federally trademarked and USPTO-approved system that provides a comprehensive solution for victims of identity theft and data-breach fallout.

Unlike traditional credit-repair services, DB-RAMS operates on a legal foundation built under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). It uses proven dispute strategies to remove unverified accounts, collections, and hard inquiries while protecting consumers from future credit issues.

“After I realized the formula I created could help millions, I wanted to make it available to everyone,” said Jason Carrera-Vowell, Founder of Credco Management. “Our approach isn’t just about removing unverified accounts from credit reports, it’s about rebuilding financial lives with legal precision and integrity.”

A Legal Victory that Sparked a Movement

Jason Carrera-Vowell’s personal court victory against one of the largest credit bureaus exposed systemic flaws in credit reporting, laying the foundation for DB-RAMS. His experience inspired the creation of a system that merges legal insight with technological innovation, giving consumers a path to genuine financial recovery, not temporary fixes.

Industry-Leading Warranty and No Upfront Fees

Credco Management stands apart through its 200-point service warranty and transparent business model. The company guarantees measurable credit improvement within 90 days or clients don’t pay a rare standard in the credit-repair industry.

“We don’t charge upfront fees,” added Vowell. “Our business model is based on trust and results, not empty promises. If we don’t deliver what we promise, clients owe nothing.”

Focused on Identity Theft and Data-Breach Recovery

As large-scale data breaches continue to rise, millions of Americans are left struggling to restore their credit. Credco’s DB-RAMS directly addresses this crisis, offering data-breach-specific recovery methods designed to remove fraudulent activity and restore credit integrity. Every dispute is handled with full legal compliance, reducing the risk of future damage.

About Credco Management

Founded by Jason Carrera-Vowell, Credco Management is a leading U.S. credit recovery and defense firm dedicated to helping consumers restore, protect, and optimize their credit profiles. Through innovative systems like DB-RAMS (Data Breach Recovery Asset Management System), Credco delivers legally compliant, results-driven solutions for clients impacted by credit errors, identity theft, and financial fraud.

Media Contact

Name: Jason Carrera-Vowell

Credco Management, Founder

Email: info@credcomanagement.com

Website - www.credcomanagement.com

Instagram - credco.management

LinkedIn - @credcomanagement

Facebook - credcomanagementllc

TikTok - @credcomanagement

YouTube - @credcomanagement

