GHO Capital announces final close of Fund IV with over €2.5bn of capital to continue investing in its strategy of driving better, faster and more accessible healthcare





Fund IV brings total Assets Under Management (AUM) to c. €9 billion, making GHO the largest healthcare specialist private equity firm headquartered in Europe

GHO has diversified its investor base to include over 30 new institutional investors across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East

Since GHO Capital III's 2021 close, GHO has expanded its leading transatlantic healthcare platform with 19 new hires, including one Partner and five Operating Partners





London, UK – 28 October 2025: Global Healthcare Opportunities (including investment manager GHO Capital Management Limited and investment advisor GHO Capital Partners Advisory Ltd.) (“GHO”), the European specialist investor in global healthcare, today announces the final close of its fourth fund, GHO Capital IV LP (“the Fund” or “Fund IV”), raising over €2.5 billion (~$2.9 billion) of capital available to invest.

Fund IV further diversifies GHO’s investor base, with strong support from both existing investors as well as a significant amount of capital from over 30 new institutional investors across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. As GHO’s largest fund to date, 25% larger than its predecessor, Fund IV brings total assets under management (AUM) to c.€9 billion, making GHO the largest healthcare specialist private equity firm headquartered in Europe.

Building on GHO’s proven success and market leadership across multiple healthcare verticals, GHO remains well-positioned to capitalise on mid-market opportunities in the rapidly growing technical healthcare sector across BioPharma, MedTech, Advisory & Data, Life Science Tools & Diagnostics and HealthTech. Fund IV will continue the strategy of its predecessor funds – delivering better, faster and more accessible healthcare, through scaling innovative regional leaders into vertically-integrated platforms with diversified offerings and global reach.

Beyond fundraising, GHO has made strong progress in 2025, signing three new platform investments and several add-on acquisitions. New investments include Avid Bioservices, a CDMO focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biologics, Scientist.com, an AI-powered R&D orchestration platform serving pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and FotoFinder Systems, a manufacturer of cutting-edge skin diagnostics and imaging solutions. These investments exemplify GHO's continued commitment to scaling industry leaders, transforming critical healthcare segments through operational excellence and transatlantic expansion.

Since closing GHO Capital III in 2021, GHO has expanded its transatlantic footprint with 19 new hires, taking the team to over 75 professionals who provide on the ground support for its portfolio across Europe and the US. The firm has also strengthened its senior leadership with the appointment of a new Partner in 2024 alongside five new integrated Operating Partners and Senior Advisors, who bring deep industry insights to support GHO’s thematic investment and value creation approach.

Mike Mortimer, Alan Mackay and Andrea Ponti, the Managing Partners at GHO Capital commented: “We are witnessing a golden era of healthcare innovation, driven by the convergence of advanced science, digital technologies, and data. GHO Capital is at the forefront, delivering strong returns while enabling better, faster and more accessible healthcare. Fund IV's success against the backdrop of a challenging fundraising environment reflects confidence in our strategy, transatlantic reach and consistent track record of outperformance across the healthcare ecosystem.

“We are grateful for the trust from both existing and new investors as we partner with world-class management teams to build the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

GHO Capital was advised by placement agent Rede Partners and law firm Kirkland & Ellis on the fundraising.

-Ends-

Further information:

GHO Capital Partners Advisory Ltd.

T +44 20 3700 7440

E IR@ghocapital.com

For Media Enquiries



ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Kris Lam







Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

ghocapital@icrhealthcare.com



About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, including investment manager GHO Capital Management Limited and investment advisor GHO Capital Partners Advisory Ltd., is a leading specialist healthcare investment firm headquartered in London. GHO Capital applies global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. GHO Capital’s proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. GHO Capital partners with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com.