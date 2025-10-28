Verit Advisors® to Speak at ESOP Association Annual Conference

Chicago, IL, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verit Advisors® will participate in the ESOP Association Annual Conference and Trade Show, the nation’s largest event dedicated to employee ownership. The conference will take place November 2–5, 2025, in Las Vegas, and is expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees from across the country.

Mary Josephs, Founder and CEO, will speak on Monday, November 3 at 1:40 p.m. as part of the panel discussion, “Legacy ESOPs: Web Industries: Challenges, Evolution, and Opportunities for Multi-Generational ESOP Companies.” The session will explore the evolution of a long-standing ESOP company, tracing its journey from formation prior to the enactment of S-Corp ESOP legislation through decades of growth and transformation. Topics include governance, business strategy, M&A, growth and diversification, leadership succession, capital adequacy, cultural continuity, and navigating unprecedented challenges such as economic crises and the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary will be joined by Megan Glidden, CFO of Web Industries.

Mary founded Verit Advisors® in 2009 and brings nearly three decades of corporate finance experience. A nationally recognized ESOP leader, she has advised on and closed more than 300 transactions for middle-market companies. She is also a lifetime member of the ESOP Association’s Board of Governors.

In addition, Jake Cravens, Managing Director, will present “Overview of an ESOP Process from Feasibility to Closing” on Tuesday, November 4 at 9:30 a.m. This session provides a comprehensive walkthrough of the ESOP process from initial exploration to transaction completion. Designed for business owners, executives, and advisors, it will outline each key stage of the ESOP lifecycle, highlighting best practices, critical decision points, and essential stakeholder roles. Whether considering an ESOP as a succession strategy, employee benefit, or liquidity event, attendees will gain clear, actionable insights to guide their next steps. Jake will be joined by Sean Power, co-chair of the Polsinelli ESOP group.

Jake leads execution on a wide range of transactions, restructuring, and advisory services including M&A, ESOPs, and strategic alternatives consulting across numerous industries including business services, construction & engineering, grocery retail and financial services. Jake specializes in the valuation of business enterprises and the structuring of complex ESOP transactions. Jake is an associate member on the Valuation advisory committee for the ESOP Association.

About Verit Advisors

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt and equity capital markets, and M&A, transaction opinions and valuation services and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit Team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago and has nearly three decades of experience in the world of corporate finance. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.