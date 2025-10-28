COOFANDY Teams Up with JGR Team to Compete in NASCAR Playoffs, Writing Track Glory with Perseverance

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 26, a pivotal battle in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs came to a thrilling conclusion amidst a fervent atmosphere. Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) team put on an outstanding performance, with Christopher Bell, the No. 20 driver sponsored by COOFANDY, earning a seventh-place finishing and an impressive 5th place in the overall points standings. His consistent performance throughout the season, showcasing an unwavering professional spirit and the power of teamwork.





A Passionate Atmosphere Ignites the Track

On the day of the race, an air show sliced through the sky, while the roar of engines intertwined with the cheers of the crowd, pushing the on-site atmosphere to a fever pitch. The NASCAR playoffs brought together 16 top-tier drivers. After four rounds of intense competition, only four drivers advanced to the championship showdown. COOFANDY made its debut in this vibrant and resonant racing community, joining racing fans from around the world to witness a clash of speed and perseverance.





Bell's Tenacious Breakthrough and Focused Spirit Resonate

In the qualifying round on October 25, Bell earned the 12th starting position, facing significant challenges. During the main race, he constantly sought opportunities to move to the front of the field, demonstrating remarkable focus and tactical execution. Despite mechanical issues forcing two JGR teammates from the race before the finish, Bell , never gave up and continued to fight hard on the track, showcasing exceptional professionalism and a resilient mindset under pressure.

COOFANDY x JGR: Dress the Win





Christopher Bell’s relentless, never-say-die attitude on the track perfectly embodies COOFANDY’s spirit — “Dress the Win.” To us, winning isn’t just about crossing the finish line first; it’s about showing up with conviction, pushing past doubt, and standing tall under pressure. That’s the driving force behind our brand narrative, “What Makes a Man” — where true strength is revealed in the moments that test you most.

In the penultimate race of the season, Bell’s fierce determination shone through once again — claiming a seventh-place finish. Even without a clear path to the championship, he stayed focused, composed, and unyielding. This shared spirit of perseverance unites COOFANDY, Christopher Bell, and Joe Gibbs Racing — a partnership built not just on performance, but on mindset. While Bell battled through pressure and setbacks, JGR will continue the fight for the ultimate title with two drivers still in championship contention — proving that resilience, preparation, and presence are all part of what it truly means to “Dress the Win.”

Interactive Experiences Heat Up, Forging Deeper Brand Connections





At the side of the track, the COOFANDY booth became a popular hotspot. The "COOFANDY Victory Angels" cheerleading models, dressed in outfits that complemented the brand's colors and the racing car's livery, cheered for Bell, attracting a large number of spectators to stop by, interact, and take photos. Additionally, specially invited VIP media and influencers had the opportunity to deeply participate in the meet-and-greet session between Bell and JGR founder Joe Gibbs, backstage tours, and pit stand viewing, fully immersing themselves in the excitement of the race.

At the booth, COOFANDY also prepared a variety of exquisite gifts for fans, including customized tote bags, autumn and winter apparel, and small flags, to express gratitude for their enthusiastic participation and convey the brand's warmth and sincerity.

The Spirit Lives On, Moving Forward with Purpose





“Motorsport has always been the ultimate test of will and belief,” said Sidney Sun, Chief Marketing Officer of COOFANDY. “We truly admire the spirit of Christopher Bell and the entire JGR team — staying focused, moving forward through adversity, and showing what it really means to race with purpose. That’s exactly the life attitude COOFANDY stands for. Whether you’re on the track or navigating everyday life, you show up, carry yourself with confidence, and keep going. That’s what ‘Dress the Win’ is all about. That’s what makes a man.”

For COOFANDY, the race doesn’t end at the checkered flag — the mindset continues. We remain committed to our belief in “Dress the Journey,” empowering everyone who’s out there chasing something bigger — not just to look ready, but to feel ready.

Shop the Mindset

To explore COOFANDY’s Best Sellers, see Bell’s Picks, and unlock exclusive campaign benefits from Dress the Win, visit our official site. And check out the COOFANDY Amazon campaign page.

Dress the Journey. Dress the Win.

Media Contact

Company Name: COOFANDY

Contact: Charlotte Liu

Email: pr@coofandy.com

Website: https://coofandy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbcf1334-201d-49cf-9362-81aeea9b938c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e644ae4-16c7-46c1-9ea9-fe5a0043e657

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d07a7e2-677f-4326-89d7-ce5b1cf91e61

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/393c871a-e23c-4b50-80f4-dd5275bf6673

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48e5c331-c5ae-4399-9d26-6fd05f808b15