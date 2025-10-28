HAUST Network Mainnet Goes Live in Impressive Launch





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the HAUST Network community celebrate the launch of the HAUST mainnet, the completion of the first phase of the roadmap, and their first chance to acquire, trade and use the $HAUST token. The impressive launch solidifies expectations around HAUST Network that it can become a user-friendly portal to advanced DeFi in the near future when it implements its HAIA AI agent.

Haust Network is a project with lofty ambitions, seeking to become a DeFi mainstay through its user-facing approach and its cross-chain integration via the Polygon Agglayer. The network launched with a wide slate of infrastructure on day 1, including a native AggLayer bridge, dedicated link between Ethereum and their L2, a network explorer, oracle, wallet, and standalone web-bridge UI for any non-custodial wallet seeking to participate in the network.

Account Abstraction features for users are already in place, with Paymaster for sponsored or gasless transactions and Guardian-based recovery that helps simplify crypto storage and access for retail users. Haust Network has grand ambitions for their AA, hoping to deploy it to other chains to enable unified cross-chain addresses later on down the line.

Although minimally featured to start, within the HAUST mobile wallet users can already send and receive tokens in HAUST Network and Ethereum while viewing unified activity history. They can also perform cross-chain transactions via the integrated native AggLayer built directly into the wallet. In future, the wallet will be a portal to provide liquidity, participate in lending and borrowing, and even handle NFTs.

“Too many projects launch with no features. We wanted to do the opposite. Yes, Phase 2 and 3 represent our groundbreaking advances, such as our revolutionary HAIA AI agent, but the completion of Phase 1 of our roadmap means delivering to our fantastic community an ecosystem they can use from day one,” said Lana, CMO of Haust Network.

In line with that day 1 demand, the team is also making the $HAUST token available on Uniswap the moment the mainnet launches. Users will be able to also trade the token on the HAUST Network L2 DEX, as well as provide liquidity with the native $HAUST token. A wrapped contract has also been completed, meaning advanced DeFi users can get hold of $wHAUST for use in other DeFi protocols.

It’s a broader launch than most achieve, and builds confidence that Phase 2 and 3 of their roadmap will also be implemented successfully. Phase 2 includes expansion of DeFi activity directly on the HAUST Network chain, adding an NFT module with dynamic NFTs, building a lending protocol for supply and borrowing, and giving their community a voice through the DAO - alongside a general improvement in the mobile wallets capabilities so that in can interact with the AggLayer in cross-chain swaps.

The real long term goal for the project however is HAIA. The proprietary AI agent will be embedded directly in the wallet and allow users to trade and execute DeFi strategies through a voice-commandable AI agent. This, alongside Haustoria, their native-yield engine, will be the key to HAUST’s long term success - and the completed launch of Phase 1 indicates that success may not be too much to hope for.

“This is just the start,” insists Lana, “our mainnet launch is incredibly exciting for our team who have worked so hard to deliver Phase 1 - but we want to assure our community that our work has just begun. It is the next step that will make HAUST Network the go-to portal for DeFi for both novice and experienced users.”

