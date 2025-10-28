Klever Blockchain Introduces new update of KVM for Secure and Scalable Smart Contract Execution

Zurich, Switzerland , Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klever today announced the new update of the Klever Virtual Machine (KVM) — a new, high-performance execution layer for smart contracts built in Rust and compiled to WebAssembly (WASM).





This upgrade marks a major milestone in the evolution of the Klever Blockchain, introducing a secure, scalable, and developer-friendly environment for building decentralized applications and advanced on-chain automation.

Smarter, Faster, and Safer Smart Contracts

With KVM, developers can now deploy and execute smart contracts directly on the Klever Blockchain based on Rust — one of the most secure and memory-efficient languages available.

The new execution layer delivers faster performance, predictable gas usage, and enhanced safety compared to traditional EVM-based systems.

This upgrade also unlocks a range of innovations designed to strengthen the entire ecosystem:

Semi-Fungible Tokens (SFTs): programmable assets that can evolve with usage — perfect for tickets, memberships, or in-game items.





programmable assets that can evolve with usage — perfect for tickets, memberships, or in-game items. Ethereum Bridge: enabling cross-chain interoperability between ERC-20 tokens and the Klever Blockchain with low fees and fast confirmation.





enabling cross-chain interoperability between ERC-20 tokens and the Klever Blockchain with low fees and fast confirmation. KDA Pool Deposit Smart Contract: allows projects and partners to fund fee pools for their dApps, improving user experience with frictionless transactions.





allows projects and partners to fund fee pools for their dApps, improving user experience with frictionless transactions. VS Code Extension: empowers developers to write, test, and deploy smart contracts directly in Visual Studio Code.





empowers developers to write, test, and deploy smart contracts directly in Visual Studio Code. KleverScan Contract Area: a new interface for transparency and verification of on-chain Smart Contracts.

Together, these enhancements deliver a complete foundation for developers to build, audit, and deploy real-world use cases on-chain — from marketplaces and DeFi protocols to tokenized assets and games.

Key Benefits of the KVM Update

High Performance: Rust-based execution enables faster runtime and lower resource consumption.





Rust-based execution enables faster runtime and lower resource consumption. Enhanced Security: Memory-safe architecture minimizes vulnerabilities common in legacy smart-contract platforms.





Memory-safe architecture minimizes vulnerabilities common in legacy smart-contract platforms. Multi-Language Potential: Future updates will add support for additional languages that compile to WASM.





Future updates will add support for additional languages that compile to WASM. Developer-First Tools: Integrated SDKs and VS Code extension simplify the entire development lifecycle.





Integrated SDKs and VS Code extension simplify the entire development lifecycle. Cross-Chain Connectivity: Seamless bridge with Ethereum and upcoming support for TRON expands liquidity and adoption.

A Word from Klever

“KVM is a defining step for the Klever Blockchain. It brings smart-contract functionality built for real-world scale — with faster execution, greater safety, and a smoother experience for developers and users alike. This update positions Klever as a true infrastructure layer for the next generation of decentralized applications.”

- Duka, Product Manager

About Klever Blockchain

Klever Blockchain is a high-performance Layer-1 network designed for security, scalability, and real-world utility.

It powers an expanding ecosystem of products including Klever Wallet, Klever Extension, Bitcoin.me and VoxSwap, enabling millions of users worldwide to interact with digital assets safely and efficiently.

The new Klever Virtual Machine (KVM) reinforces Klever’s mission to make blockchain development faster, easier, and more accessible for everyone.

For more information, visit klever.org

