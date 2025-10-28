2 Day Virtual Computer System Validation (CSV) Training Course: COTS, SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS Models with Best Practices for Validation, 21 CFR Part 11, and Data Integrity (Nov 4th - Nov 6th, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer System Validation (CSV) (Nov 4th - Nov 6th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advancements in technology have forced organizations to rethink business models. Once controlled and orderly, these organizations are now more chaotic and complex, serving patients and customers that are better informed and with higher expectations than ever before. Work practices and tools must change to meet these challenges.
The approach to developing software, performing validation and maintaining a system in a validated state through its entire life cycle should be carefully considered in order to meet changing needs. This webinar will include a comparison of the agile and waterfall methodologies, along with the pros and cons of each. There may not be one size that fits all, and so it is important to understand what needs to be considered when making such a determination.
We'll also cover COTS, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, and cloud services, indicating the benefits and risks of each model. In discussing these hardware and software options, we'll include the best practices for meeting FDA's requirements for validation, 21 CFR Part 11, as applicable, and data integrity. Part of the session will identify the FDA's current concerns and how to ensure your systems will meet their expectations.
Why should you attend
The attendee will learn about how to take advantage of modern, evolving technology while remaining compliant with FDA regulations related to computer systems and data. We will discuss ways to modernize the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to validation by applying FDA's draft guidance for Computer Software Assurance (CSA) using an agile approach, including automated testing tools that will result in a continuous validation of software products. The CSA approach is risk-based and relies heavily on critical thinking. It is aligned with GAMP5, Second Edition, published in July 2022. We will discuss the pros and cons of various approaches, and industry best practices for success.
The attendee will learn how to validate systems to meet 21 CFR Part 11, and data integrity compliance. We will touch on compliance with data privacy laws, including HIPAA, GDPRs, and other privacy regulations.
We will cover Computer-Off-the-Shelf (COTS) software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and cloud services. You'll learn how to select an optimal solution and ensure that whatever that might be, you can build a contract and Service Level Agreement (SLA) that best suits your environment and needs.
We will also address spreadsheet validation. While tools like MS Excel, Google Sheets, and others do not have to be validated if used out-of-the-box without any customization. However, if you include macros or any type of customization, it will need to be validated. Learn about a streamlined approach to get a handle on the plethora of spreadsheets that are used across your organization for FDA-regulated data.
This virtual seminar, providing ample time for greater audience interaction. Bring your most pressing questions, describe you "pain points," and learn how to solve some of the most confounding issues related to validation.
Areas Covered
- Learn how to identify "GxP" Systems
- Learn about FDA's current thinking about technology and software development, and how this will impact industry
- Discuss the current state of Computer System Validation (CSV) approach based on FDA requirements
- Learn about the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to validation and how this can be modernized through a more agile approach, including automated testing for continuous validation
- Learn about cloud services and cloud service providers to optimize your experience
- Learn ways to validate in the cloud without compromising quality or compliance
- Learn the pros and cons of an agile vs. waterfall approach
- We will discuss cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) systems that can be embraced and validated effectively
- Discuss the best practices for documenting computer system validation efforts, whether using a waterfall or agile approach, including requirements, design, development, testing and operational maintenance procedures, including ways to improve efficiency and effectiveness of managing related documentation
- Understand the best approach to Installation Qualification (IQ) testing when the system components are not on-premise, but are in the cloud
- Understand how to maintain a system in a validated state through the system's entire life cycle in a more cost-effective manner, applying an agile continuous validation approach
- Learn how to assure the integrity of data that supports GxP work, despite changes and advances in new technology
- Discuss the importance of "GxP" documentation that complies with FDA requirements
- Learn about the policies and procedures needed to support your validation process and ongoing maintenance of your systems in a validated state
- Know the regulatory influences that lead to FDA's current thinking at any given time
- Learn about current trends in FDA compliance and enforcement
- Finally, understand the industry best practices that will enable you to optimize your approach to validation and compliance, based on risk assessment, to ensure data integrity is maintained throughout the entire data life cycle
- Q&A
Please bring a laptop to boot camp. You will need internet access, spreadsheet and word processing applications and a PDF reader.
EXERCISES: Independent Study
- The following exercises will be included in the course content and can be completed at each attendee's discretion. If completed before the end of the Boot Camp, the attendee may ask questions during any Q&A session. If completed after the Boot Camp, the attendee may ask questions via Compliance Trainings and a response will be sent as quickly as possible. Note that both questions and answers are provided for each exercise.
Exercise 1: Exploring the Regulations using the fda.gov website
- Exercise 2: FDA Guidance for ER/ES
- Exercise 3: Validation Master Plan (VMP) Writing
- Exercise 4: Interviews and URS/FRS Writing
- Exercise 5: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Protocol Writing
- Exercise 6: RTM Writing
- Exercise 7: VSR Writing
- Exercise 8: Be the Consultant - Example of a Data Integrity Audit by FDA at a pharmaceutical manufacturer
Who Should Attend:
Personnel in the following roles will benefit:
- Information Technology Analysts
- Information Technology Developers and Testers
- Software Quality Assurance Professionals
- QC/QA Managers and Analysts
- Analytical Chemists
- Compliance and Audit Managers
- Laboratory Managers
- Automation Analysts
- Manufacturing Specialists and Managers
- Supply Chain Specialists and Managers
- Regulatory Affairs Specialists
- Regulatory Submissions Specialists
- Risk Management Professionals
- Clinical Data Analysts
- Clinical Data Managers
- Clinical Trial Sponsors
- Computer System Validation Specialists
- GMP Training Specialists
- Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts
- Business System/Application Testers
- Vendors responsible for software development, testing and maintenance
- Vendors and consultants working in the life sciences industry who are involved in computer system implementation, validation and compliance.
RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.
Speakers:
Carolyn Troiano
Webinar/Seminar/Workshop Instructor in FDA Compliance Training
Carolyn Troiano has more than 35 years of experience in the tobacco, pharmaceutical, medical device and other FDA-regulated industries. She has worked directly, or on a consulting basis, for many of the larger pharmaceutical and tobacco companies in the US and Europe, developing and executing compliance strategies and programs
