Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process Validation: Understand FDA Guidance and EU Guidelines (Nov 17th - Nov 18th, 2025)

This FIVE-HOUR FDA Process Validation Training session is an interactive online seminar that can provide a channel to augment the understanding of the trainees regarding the Constant Process Verification, will be revised in detail: The training course includes all necessary information regarding where it begins, what it includes; and, when it ends.

The Process Validation Guidelines (January 2011) and the EU Annex 15: Requirement and Authentication (October 2015) outline the overall values and methods the two controlling bodies reflect suitable elements of process validation for the production of human and animal drugs and biological foodstuffs, including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). This directive aligns Process Validation activities with a product life cycle concept and with existing FDA and EU guidance, including the FDA/International Conference on Harmonization (ICH), Guidance for Industry, Q8 (R2) Pharmaceutical Development, Q9 Quality Risk Management, and Q10 Pharmaceutical Quality System.

The life cycle concept, new to these Guidance, links creation and process development, qualification of the commercial manufacturing process, and maintenance of the process in a state of control during routine commercial production. This supervision also cares for process development and novelty through sound science and risk management.

The new Process Validation Guideline/Practice includes elements of Process Validation as early as the Research and Development phase, and continues onward through Technology Transfer, into the Phase 1 IND Clinical Trial manufacturing phase, and ultimately into Phase 2 and 3, and then commercial manufacturing.

Learning Objectives - FDA Process Validation Training

By the end of this training, participants will be able to:

Understand why FDA Guidance and EU Guidelines on Process Validation are critical to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry .

are critical to the . Identify where process validation begins and how it evolves throughout the product lifecycle.

and how it evolves throughout the product lifecycle. Recognize how Stage 1 (Process Design) aligns with Phase 1 (Clinical Development) .

. Learn which FDA sections are included and excluded in the "New" Process Validation framework.

in the "New" Process Validation framework. Explore the three stages of process validation and their applications within the updated guidance.

and their applications within the updated guidance. Gain knowledge of validation and verification approaches outlined in the FDA guidance document.

outlined in the FDA guidance document. Review the legal and regulatory requirements for process validation and procedure approval.

for process validation and procedure approval. Examine Phase 1 guidance for industry and its application within the "New" Process Validation.

and its application within the "New" Process Validation. Clarify the requirements and exemptions for investigational (Phase 1) drugs .

. Apply general considerations for Stage 2 (Process Qualification) in practical scenarios.

in practical scenarios. Understand regulatory strategies for Phase 2 and Phase 3 and how they connect to Stages 1 and 2 .

and how they connect to . Review general considerations for Stage 3 (Continued Process Verification) to ensure long-term compliance.

to ensure long-term compliance. Compare EU Annex 15 requirements with FDA's Process Validation guidance to identify similarities and differences.

Who Should Attend:

The following professionals will gain significant value from FDA Process Validation Training:

Quality Control (QC) Professionals

Project Managers

Quality Assurance (QA) Specialists

Product Development Teams

Regulatory Compliance Professionals

Industrial and Facilities Specialists involved in process validation and compliance activities

involved in process validation and compliance activities Professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge of the challenges and requirements related to method validation and endorsement

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 01 Agenda

Overview, Goals and Objectives, Definitions.

Process Validation - Its Importance within the Drug Industry

What is included in the "New" Process Validation (PV) Guidance?

The Constitutional and Supervisory Requirements for "PV"

Interaction of the Three Stages with Procedure Validation

General Considerations for 'PV" - Stage 1

Stage 2 - Phase 1. History and Controlling Basis

Authentication Methods, cGMPs in Scientific Supply Manufacture,

What's Included within Phase 1, Stage 2

A Review of Industrial Deliberations

Special Industrial Situations within Phase 1

Multi-Product Amenities and their Organization

Management of Organic and Biotechnology Amenities

Management of Sterile Products/Aseptically Produced Products

The Necessities of Phase 1 Investigational Medication Necessities

How does One Understand and Utilize Them?

Regulatory Strategies for Phase 2 and 3 and their Incorporation within Stages 1 and 2

Operation of Procedure Design to Regulate its Duplicability Competences

Organization of Amenities, Apparatus, and Values Requirement

DAY 02 Agenda

General Deliberations for Procedure Authentication - Stage 2 Process Qualifications

Requirement of Values and Gear

Expansion of Ecological or Conservational Monitoring

Development of Amenities Project

Water Systems Development

Special Deliberations for Procedure Authentication - Stage 2

Appraisal of Special Study Protocols

Studying the Special Requirements of Phase 2/3 Stage 2

Overall Considerations for Process Validation - Stage 3 Sustained Process Corroboration

Promising Continued Process Confirmation Remains in Control

Use of Cautionary Letters as Instances

A Review of EU Annex 15 and its Comparison to FDA's Process Validation Guidance

A Demonstration of Similarity Between the Two

Simultaneous Issue of Process Presentation Qualification (PPQ) Batches

Rationalizes Why it Requires being Accompanied by a Systematic Critical Overview

Must be evaluated for Stability Program Inclusion

Analytical Methodology and Process Validation

Discusses the Need for Accurate and Precise Monitoring Techniques

Why are the Development Validated Methods necessary?

