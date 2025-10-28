European Union Compounds of Rare-earth Metals, of Yttrium or of Scandium Industry Report 2025: Leading Manufacturers and Suppliers, Consumers, Local Markets, Market Prospects, Production

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compounds of Rare-earth Metals, of Yttrium or of Scandium: European Union Market Outlook 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report grants access to the in-depth insight into the market of compounds of rare-earth metals, of yttrium or of scandium. All data available in the report are presented in a convenient format. The report sheds light on the present market situation and prospects for the market development in the upcoming years.



Scope:

Comprehensive investigation of the European Union market of compounds of rare-earth metals, of yttrium or of scandium, focusing on the overall EU market as well as country markets

Historical and present market statistics, future market outlook

In-depth coverage of market characteristics: information on production and consumption trends, prices and trade dynamics (EU total and by country)

Profiles of the most prominent compounds of rare-earth metals, of yttrium or of scandium manufacturers and listing of suppliers

A brief review of the key compounds of rare-earth metals, of yttrium or of scandium consumers

Compounds of Rare-earth Metals, of Yttrium or of Scandium market prospects (including production, consumption and price changes)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Compounds of Rare-earth Metals, of Yttrium or of Scandium: properties and uses

1.2. Manufacturing process



2. EUROPEAN UNION MARKET FOR COMPOUNDS OF RARE-EARTH METALS, OF YTTRIUM OR OF SCANDIUM (2018-2022)

2.1. Market for Compounds of rare-earth metals, of yttrium and scandium or mixtures of these metals in the EU countries (2018-2022)

2.1.1. Compounds of rare-earth metals, of yttrium and scandium or mixtures of these metals: production volume and dynamics

2.1.2. Compounds of rare-earth metals, of yttrium and scandium or mixtures of these metals: consumption trends

2.1.3. Compounds of rare-earth metals, of yttrium and scandium or mixtures of these metals: trade statistics

2.1.4. Compounds of rare-earth metals, of yttrium and scandium or mixtures of these metals: prices



3. LOCAL MARKETS FOR COMPOUNDS OF RARE-EARTH METALS, OF YTTRIUM OR OF SCANDIUM (2018-2022)

3.1. Germany

3.1.1. Production,

3.1.2. Consumption

3.1.3. Trade

3.1.4. Prices



4. PROSPECTS OF THE MARKET FOR COMPOUNDS OF RARE-EARTH METALS, OF YTTRIUM OR OF SCANDIUM (2023-2027)

4.1. Production forecast

4.2. Consumption forecast

4.3. Price forecast



5. LEADING MANUFACTURERS OF COMPOUNDS OF RARE-EARTH METALS, OF YTTRIUM OR OF SCANDIUM IN THE EU COUNTRIES



6. SUPPLIERS OF COMPOUNDS OF RARE-EARTH METALS, OF YTTRIUM OR OF SCANDIUM IN THE EU COUNTRIES (INCL. CONTACT DETAILS)



7. CONSUMERS OF COMPOUNDS OF RARE-EARTH METALS, OF YTTRIUM OR OF SCANDIUM IN THE EU COUNTRIES



