28 October 2025





Upgrade of guidance

ChemoMetec experiences an increased interest in its technology, not the least the XcytoMatic platform, and consequently expects a positive trend in revenue and profit particularly in the last part of the financial year 2025/26.

Consequently, revenue in the financial year 2025/26 is now expected to be DKK 565-580 million against the most recently announced DKK 545-565 million, while EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 320-335 million compared to the most recently announced DKK 295-315 million.

ChemoMetec's trading statement for Q1 2025/26 is expected to be published on 6 November 2025.





