MWX to Launch First AI Token Marketplace on Aerodrome, Expanding Global SME Access

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MWX, the world’s first decentralized AI marketplace platform built for global SMEs, will officially launch its MWX Token (MWXT) on the Aerodrome platform on October 28, 2025. This launch marks a key step in MWX’s mission to connect artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3 technology through an inclusive productivity ecosystem.

Originating from MediaWave — Indonesia’s pioneer in AI-driven digital solutions — MWX was established to eliminate barriers to AI adoption among more than 400 million SMEs worldwide. The MWX platform offers over 20 ready-to-use AI solutions for marketing, operations, and financial management, with flexible payment options in fiat, stablecoins, or MWXT.

“AI is now essential for business competitiveness. Through MWX, we are making enterprise-grade AI more accessible to SMEs, with simplicity and transparency,” said Yose Rizal, Founder and CEO of MWX. “After more than a decade of building real-world AI solutions under MediaWave, we believe MWX will drive a new era of productivity economics — where every token used contributes directly to real business growth.”

MWX has been officially entrusted by Indonesia’s Ministry of MSMEs to onboard 100,000 SMEs to adopt its AI tools. This national initiative aims to accelerate digital transformation and reduce the technology gap across regions.

Global interest in AI continues to rise. Stanford University research shows that 78% of global companies integrated AI into operations by 2024 — a 55% increase from 2023. Statista projects the global AI market to reach US$250 billion in 2025, growing to over US$800 billion by 2030. Investor momentum in AI and Web3 is also accelerating, with CB Insights reporting that AI funding in the first half of 2025 has already surpassed total investments in 2024. These trends reinforce MWX’s positioning at the intersection of high-growth sectors.

CertiK Audit and Deflationary Tokenomics

MWXT has completed a comprehensive smart contract audit by CertiK, ensuring transparency and security ahead of launch. This independent assessment reaffirms MWXT’s commitment to maintaining high security standards within its smart contract ecosystem.

The token operates on the Base (EVM-L2) network with a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens and no additional minting.

It uses a deflationary model designed to support long-term token value:

20% of marketplace commissions burned.

15% of quarterly profits allocated for a buy-back & burn program.

Staking incentives to strengthen ecosystem participation.



As more SMEs adopt MWX’s AI services, token demand grows, supporting a sustainable economic cycle.

“MWX is driven by real economic activity, not speculation,” said Nanda Ivens, CMO of MWX. “Every AI transaction adds value to the ecosystem. We aim to empower a new generation of productive and globally competitive digital entrepreneurs.”

MWX Token Utility and Benefits

As stated on mwxtoken.ai , users can transact in fiat while benefiting from blockchain-level transparency, without requiring technical knowledge of cryptocurrency. The MWXT token functions as:

A primary payment method within the MWX AI marketplace (convertible from fiat or stablecoins).

A staking and reward instrument for users, partners, and third-party AI developers.

MWX combines familiar Web2 usability with Web3 trust, allowing SMEs to use AI tools easily while benefiting from blockchain-backed verification — lowering onboarding barriers for non-crypto users.

MWX offers Flexible Staking (stake/unstake anytime) and Locked Staking for 3, 6, or 12 months with boosted rewards (1.25x, 1.5x, and 2x). Staking begins one week after the Token Generation Event (TGE) on Aerodrome.

Token Allocation

MWXT’s token distribution is structured for long-term ecosystem sustainability. Seed (3%) and Private (7%) allocations are locked for six months, followed by a 12-month linear vesting period. Team & Founders (18%) and Advisors (5%) also have a six-month lock, with a longer 24-month vesting schedule. This ensures all key stakeholders are aligned with MWX’s long-term growth.

Roadmap and Expansion

Following its Aerodrome launch, MWX will expand SME programs across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Europe, and pursue global AI collaboration by 2028. With the vision “AI for Everyone, Everywhere,” MWX focuses on practical, transparent, and accessible AI for real-world users.

Details on token purchase and community programs leading to TGE will be available at mwxtoken.ai/how-to-buy . Updates will also be shared via MWX’s official X , Instagram , Telegram , and Discord channels.

About MediaWave

MediaWave is an Indonesian pioneer in data analytics and AI with 15+ years of experience, providing accessible AI-driven solutions to accelerate digital transformation among MSMEs. Learn more at mediawave.id .

About MWX

MWX is the world’s first decentralized AI marketplace offering ready-to-use business solutions for global SMEs. Built by leading AI and Web3 experts from SEA, MWX combines agentic AI services with deflationary tokenomics, enabling transactions in fiat or crypto (MWXT). The platform provides 20+ AI tools for marketing, reporting, legal workflows, and data analysis. Backed by MediaWave, MWX delivers enterprise-grade capability with Web3 transparency and scalability. Learn more at mwxplatform.ai .

