Argentina Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025: A $156 Million By by 2030, Driven by Strong Connectivity, Skilled Workforce, and Key Operators

The Argentina data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.73% from 2024 to 2030.
Argentina has around 22 operational colocation data centers, and this number will increase over a period, as several existing and new companies have planned investments in the country.
Buenos Aires remains the primary location for colocation facilities due to its strong connectivity, enterprise density, and availability of a skilled IT workforce. There are 17 existing and 2 upcoming data centers in the city. Furthermore, some of the leading colocation operators in the Argentina data center colocation market include Cirion Technologies, Claro, IPLAN, NextStream, EdgeConneX, and others.
WHAT'S INCLUDED?
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.
- The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Argentina.
- The study of the existing Argentina data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Argentina by several industries.
- Impact of AI on the data center market in the country
- Study on the sustainability status in the country
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
- Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Argentina
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 22
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 02
- Coverage: 5 Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Argentina
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
- An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Argentina data center colocation market.
- Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Argentina by 2030?
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Argentina?
- What factors are driving the Argentina data center colocation market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|53
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$76 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$156 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.7%
|Regions Covered
|Argentina
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)
- Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)
- Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)
- Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Claro
- G2K
- NextStream
- IPLAN
- Telecentro Empresas
- Cirion Technologies
- EMPATEL SAPEM
- EdgeConneX
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Publisher
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
- Colocation Market Snapshot
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
- Market by Utilized Area
- Market by Utilized Racks
- Market by It Power Capacity
- Colocation Demand by Industry
8. Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Argentina
- Impact of Ai on the Data Center Industry in Argentina
- Sustainability Status in Argentina
- Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Argentina
- Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
- Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
- Key Trends in the Market
- Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
- Key Restraints in the Market
11. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by It Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
12. Quantitative Summary
