Argentina Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025: A $156 Million By by 2030, Driven by Strong Connectivity, Skilled Workforce, and Key Operators

The Argentina data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.73% from 2024 to 2030.



Argentina has around 22 operational colocation data centers, and this number will increase over a period, as several existing and new companies have planned investments in the country.





Buenos Aires remains the primary location for colocation facilities due to its strong connectivity, enterprise density, and availability of a skilled IT workforce. There are 17 existing and 2 upcoming data centers in the city. Furthermore, some of the leading colocation operators in the Argentina data center colocation market include Cirion Technologies, Claro, IPLAN, NextStream, EdgeConneX, and others.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Argentina.

The study of the existing Argentina data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Argentina by several industries.

Impact of AI on the data center market in the country

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Argentina

Facilities Covered (Existing): 22

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 02

Coverage: 5 Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Argentina

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Argentina data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Argentina by 2030?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Argentina?

What factors are driving the Argentina data center colocation market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 53 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $156 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Argentina



THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Claro

G2K

NextStream

IPLAN

Telecentro Empresas

Cirion Technologies

EMPATEL SAPEM

EdgeConneX Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Publisher



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market by It Power Capacity

Colocation Demand by Industry

8. Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Argentina

Impact of Ai on the Data Center Industry in Argentina

Sustainability Status in Argentina

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Argentina

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

12. Quantitative Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3j4wou

