Southeast Asia Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025-2030: Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, Along with the Occupancy %

The Southeast Asia data center colocation market size is expected to reach a value of $10.96 billion by 2030 from $3.88 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.41%



Singapore and Malaysia continue to be Southeast Asia's leading hubs for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities and dedicated cloud regions.





The Southeast Asia data center colocation market, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, has around 270 operational colocation data centers, and this number will increase over time, as several existing and new companies have planned investments in the region. Furthermore, the Indonesian colocation industry will continue to grow owing to the government's digitalization vision, the installation of strong infrastructure, and a stable economy. The colocation vacancy rate of Indonesia is around 12%, which is higher than in many other South Asian countries, such as Singapore.



WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

The industry size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Southeast Asia.

The study of the existing Southeast Asia data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Southeast Asia by several industries.

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in Southeast Asia.

Study on the sustainability status in the region.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Southeast Asia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 270

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 135

Coverage: 50+ Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Southeast Asia

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Southeast Asia data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Who are the new entrants in the Southeast Asia data center industry?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Southeast Asia by 2030?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Southeast Asia?

What factors are driving the Southeast Asia data center colocation industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

Geography (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Bridge Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Equinix

AirTrunk

Keppel DC REIT

DayOne

Digital Realty

DCI Indonesia

Princeton Digital Group

K2 Strategic

NTT DATA

YTL Data Center Holdings

ePLDT

Nxera (Singtel)

BDx Data Center

Viettel IDC

Others

New Operators

FLOW Digital Infrastructure

BW Digital

CloudHQ

CtrlS Datacenters

DAMAC Digital

Digital Halo

Doma Infrastructure Group

Epoch Digital

Evolution Data Centres

Future Data

Global Telecommunications

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings

Infracrowd Capital

Megawide Construction Corporation

NEXTDC

SEAX Global

STACK Infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:



6. Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

Market by It Power Capacity

Market by Colocation Revenue

Retail Vs. Wholesale Colocation

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

8. Market Dynamics

Key Trends

Sustainability Status in Southeast Asia

Key Enablers/ Drivers

Cloud Connectivity

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Key Restraints

9. Geography

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

10. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

Quantitative Summary

