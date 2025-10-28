CHEERS Telepathy AI 3.0 Launches: Redefining Portrait Creation with Intelligent Technology

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) (“Cheer Holding” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today unveiled CHEERS Telepathy AI 3.0, a groundbreaking release that reimagines AI-powered creation. This major update delivers a full-stack technological revolution, ushering in a new era where professional-grade portrait photography seamlessly converges with dynamic content generation-all accessible through an intuitive interface.

An Interface That Understands You

Gone are the days of complex tools. CHEERS Telepathy 3.0 introduces a brand-new design language with an "Inspiration as Interface" philosophy. The integrated AI Agent understands simple instructions, intuitively handling the entire process from avatar generation and pose selection to style matching and lighting adjustment. The result is a fluid, end-to-end creative journey that feels like magic.

Your Gateway to the Perfect Portrait

The centerpiece of this release is the revolutionary AI Portrait Studio. It transforms a single photo into a universe of possibilities:

Professional 4K Portraits in Seconds: Simply choose from over 1,000 scenes, upload a photo, and select a style. Instantly generate diverse, studio-quality portrait sets. Take full control with advanced options to fine-tune expressions, reconstruct poses, swap outfits, and perfect the lighting.

Simply choose from over 1,000 scenes, upload a photo, and select a style. Instantly generate diverse, studio-quality portrait sets. Take full control with advanced options to fine-tune expressions, reconstruct poses, swap outfits, and perfect the lighting. From Photos to Engaging Videos: Debuting the "One-Click Album to Video" feature, our AI video engine effortlessly transforms your photo series into polished, shareable short videos, ready for your social media channels.

The AI Photographer in Your Pocket

We've bottled the essence of a professional photoshoot. Our AI system replicates the entire workflow:

The AI Photographer analyzes your features to recommend the most flattering angles and compositions.

analyzes your features to recommend the most flattering angles and compositions. The AI Retoucher employs advanced algorithms for natural skin retouching and artistic lighting effects.

employs advanced algorithms for natural skin retouching and artistic lighting effects. The AI Editor seamlessly assembles your final gallery and dynamic albums.

Enjoy the luxury of a personalized, professional photoshoot experience, without the hassle, cost, or equipment.

Smarter Technology, Tangible Results

At the core of this experience is our new, self-developed Polaris Intelligent Cloud 3.0 model. This engine is specifically fine-tuned for visual excellence, delivering measurable improvements:

38% faster at generating 4K portraits

at generating 4K portraits 98.4% accuracy in matching character poses and lighting

in matching character poses and lighting A library of over 75 portrait styles

Smooth video output at a stable 30 fps

A Culturally Aware, Ever-Learning AI

Our platform is now smarter and more perceptive. Trained on a massive dataset of 450 million high-resolution portraits and a new Cultural Semantic Augment Dataset, the AI demonstrates a superior understanding of Eastern aesthetics and cultural nuances. Furthermore, it continuously refines its "sense of beauty" by learning from user preferences, ensuring the output remains both relevant and stunning.

More Than a Tool: An Evolving Ecosystem

CHEERS Telepathy AI 3.0 marks our evolution from a powerful application into a full AI-native ecosystem. We are building a collaborative creation environment where multiple AI agents-for planning, styling, and distribution-work in harmony. To accelerate innovation, we are opening our AI portrait API to brands, photographers, and developers, inviting them to co-create the future of digital imaging.

Creation Freedom in the AI Era

From a simple idea to a polished portfolio, CHEERS Telepathy AI 3.0 empowers everyone to create with confidence. This launch is more than an upgrade-it's a fundamental shift, placing the power of advanced technology and professional artistry into the hands of every user.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates “platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive digital eco-system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.

Cheer Holding’s portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Video, CHEERS e-Mall, CHEERS Open Data, CheerReal, CheerCar, CheerChat, Polaris Intelligent Cloud, AI-animated short drama series, short video matrix, variety show series, Livestreaming, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend “online/offline” and “virtual/reality” elements.

With “CHEERS+” at the core of Cheer Holding’s digital ecosystem, the Company is committed to utilizing innovative product applications and technologies to drive its long-term sustainable and scalable growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, that the Company will be able to continue to have its Class A ordinary shares listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 10, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)