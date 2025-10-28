SwissBullion Embraces Digital Future: Ripple and Ethereum Now Accepted for Precious Metals Purchases

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SwissBullion.eu, a leading European dealer in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, has expanded its payment methods to include major cryptocurrencies—highlighting Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH). This development reflects the company’s focus on innovation and its mission to connect digital finance with the timeless value of physical bullion.

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, is particularly significant for investors seeking versatility. Its widespread use in decentralized finance and smart contracts makes it one of the most trusted digital assets for international transactions. By accepting ETH, SwissBullion ensures that clients can leverage a highly liquid and globally recognized cryptocurrency to buy precious metals with speed and efficiency.

Ripple (XRP), designed for fast and low-cost cross-border payments, further strengthens this offering. Its unique consensus mechanism enables near-instant transactions with minimal fees—making it ideal for clients across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. Accepting XRP aligns with SwissBullion’s vision of providing frictionless, borderless access to gold and silver for a global customer base.

SwissBullion already accepts Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most widely recognized cryptocurrency, which remains a cornerstone for digital asset investors. By adding Ripple and Ethereum, the company now provides its clients with a diverse and modern range of crypto payment options.





“By integrating Ripple and Ethereum into our payment ecosystem, we are bridging digital innovation with tangible wealth preservation,” said a spokesperson for the company. “These cryptocurrencies offer our clients both security and speed, eliminating many of the obstacles associated with traditional banking systems.”

Customers can easily complete purchases on SwissBullion by selecting “Cryptocurrency” at checkout. Real-time pricing in ETH or XRP is available, and transactions typically confirm within minutes.

SwissBullion also continues to support stablecoins such as USDT and USDC for those who prefer digital assets tied to the U.S. dollar. This combination of Ripple, Ethereum, and stablecoins ensures flexibility for both seasoned crypto users and newcomers.

With discreet packaging and delivery to over 90 countries, SwissBullion remains a trusted partner for investors seeking both security and convenience. This initiative positions the company at the forefront of the evolving intersection of blockchain and precious metals, offering clients modern tools to preserve and grow wealth.

For more information, visit www.swissbullion.eu .

Press Contact Name: Elena Moretti

Company name: Swiss Bullion

Website: www.swissbullion.eu

Email: pr@swissbullion.eu

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Swiss Bullion. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cb1603b-74a5-4f96-adea-387e865b520f