dog-walker.io – The Blockchain Revolution Goes Live on October 29! DWT Token Launches on PancakeSwap

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of preparation and a successful $500,000 funding round, dog-walker.io is proud to announce the launch of its DWT token on PancakeSwap, the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) on BNB Chain.



This marks the first opportunity for the community to officially acquire DWT and become part of a project that bridges the crypto world with real-life utility.



On October 29 at 12:00 UTC, the crypto market will witness a new rising star — DWT/BNB.

Why DWT Is More Than Just a Token

DWT isn’t about speculation — it’s a real utility token powering the dog-walker.io ecosystem, which connects dog owners and professional walkers across the globe.

Within the AI-driven mobile app, users will be able to pay, earn, and participate in a growing digital economy built on trust, transparency, and community.



It’s the “Uber for dogs”, the “Airbnb of pet care”, and one of the first blockchain ecosystems with true real-world use cases.

What Comes Next

This is only the beginning. Each month, as the project expands, DWT will be listed on additional exchanges, increasing reach and liquidity worldwide.

The roadmap includes the official mobile app launch, AI-powered service features, and a reward and staking system designed to strengthen long-term holder value.

Don’t Miss the Moment

October 29, 2025 — mark the date.

The DWT token launches on PancakeSwap, kicking off one of the most anticipated crypto debuts of the year.



Visit dog-walker.io and join the community before everyone else does.

Media Contact:

James Barkley

Head of Communications – Dog-Walker.io

office@dog-walker.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4d59556-7576-4936-b477-497fe2446f36