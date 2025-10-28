Lifecore and PolyPeptide Announce Collaboration Intended to Offer End-to-End Peptide Manufacturing Solution for U.S. Market

CHASKA, Minn. and TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), and PolyPeptide Laboratories, Inc. (“PolyPeptide”), a global leader in peptide contract development and manufacturing, today announced the signing of a collaboration agreement aimed at providing an integrated, end-to-end solution for peptide-based pharmaceutical customers in the U.S.

The collaboration will leverage PolyPeptide’s strong capabilities in peptide manufacturing and development in combination with Lifecore’s expertise in formulation, fill/finish, and packaging. The companies intend to work together to offer a seamless transition between drug substance (DS) and drug product (DP), which is designed to enable customers to accelerate development timelines, reduce development costs and risks, and enjoy the reliability and regulatory alignment that comes with a fully U.S.-based supply chain.

“This collaboration brings together two leading organizations, each an expert in its field, to deliver value to peptide-based pharmaceutical developers. Together, we expect to optimize product development activities through a range of collaborative studies and assessments, and by streamlining the supply chain, aim to help customers meet their development milestones,” said Mark DaFonseca, chief commercial officer, Lifecore Biomedical.

“By aligning our technical and commercial strengths, we believe we are uniquely positioned to help customers navigate complex development challenges and bring innovative therapies to market faster. Together, the companies anticipate jointly supporting laboratory transfers, equipment comparability, method transfer and release testing, thus ensuring robust technical oversight and quality through the entire process,” added Trishul Shah, global director of business development and head of sales, PolyPeptide.

About PolyPeptide Group

PolyPeptide Laboratories, Inc., based in Torrance, CA, is a subsidiary of PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN). PolyPeptide is a specialized CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. PolyPeptide serves a fast growing market, and is a global leader in peptide development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from early-stage development to commercial supply. www.polypeptide.com.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com .

