Entrada Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) today announced the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time in London.

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 12:55 p.m. Eastern Time in Miami, FL.

Live webcasts will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.entradatx.com. Replays will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the events.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. The Company’s Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through this proprietary, versatile and modular approach, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of RNA- and protein-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular and ocular diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44, 45, 50 and 51 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Investor Contact

Karla MacDonald

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

kmacdonald@entradatx.com

Media Contact

Megan Prock McGrath

CTD Comms, LLC

megan@ctdcomms.com