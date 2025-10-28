360 Degree Camera Market Size to Grow USD 13.18 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 27.32% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Degree Camera Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The 360 D egree Camera Market S ize was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.18 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.32% over 2025-2032.”

Growing Demand for 360-Degree Cameras in Construction, Marketing, and Immersive Technologies Propel Market Growth Globally

The market for 360-degree cameras is expanding significantly as a result of its revolutionary effects on marketing, project management, and immersive technology. 72% of experts in the construction industry utilize these cameras to oversee projects, with 54% using them for building design and 51% for construction monitoring. Notwithstanding its usefulness, issues such as poor image quality (30%), difficult sharing procedures (28%), and a small capture range (26%), have prompted improvements in imaging technology. The industry's demand for better visualization and smooth workflow integration is met by these enhancements. Adoption has also been accelerated by the obvious differences between 360-degree videos and CGI-based virtual reality, the latter of which provides a thorough spatial view essential for immersive technology initiatives.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Connectivity Type

The wireless segment dominates the 360-degree camera market, accounting for approximately 70% of the market share in 2024. This dominance is driven by the increasing preference for wireless connectivity, which provides greater flexibility and convenience in camera setup and operation. The wired is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2025 to 2032. This growth is attributed to the advantages of wired cameras in offering high quality, uninterrupted video streams, especially in professional settings that demand consistent performance.

By Resolution

In 2024, the HD resolution segment dominates the 360-degree camera market, holding around 69% of the share due to the high demand for high-definition cameras is particularly strong in sectors such as real estate, media, and entertainment. The UHD (Ultra High Definition) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the 360-degree camera market over 2025-2032 due to the increasing demand for superior image quality in industries, such as entertainment, gaming, real estate, and virtual tours

Regional Insights:

Due its widespread use in the real estate, film, entertainment, and corporate training industries, North America accounts for about 28% of the global 360-degree camera industry. Steady expansion is supported by robust infrastructure, extensive use of VR/AR devices, and sophisticated marketing techniques.

Due to rising smartphone adoption, reasonably priced 360° camera alternatives, and thriving digital ecosystems in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, Asia Pacific currently holds a 38% market share, making it the largest region in the world. The region is the fastest-growing market in the world thanks to its expanding tourism and e-learning sectors as well as its active social media presence.

Recent News:

October 15, 2024: The Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm F6.3 VR S is a lightweight, weather-sealed telephoto lens weighing 3.2 lbs. Its Phase Fresnel optics offer excellent image quality while minimizing weight. Although it lacks Arca-Swiss compatibility and 90-degree detent stops, it remains a top choice for wildlife photographers needing portability and performance.

The Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm F6.3 VR S is a lightweight, weather-sealed telephoto lens weighing 3.2 lbs. Its Phase Fresnel optics offer excellent image quality while minimizing weight. Although it lacks Arca-Swiss compatibility and 90-degree detent stops, it remains a top choice for wildlife photographers needing portability and performance. July 19, 2024: The Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K features a 360° panoramic view and AI-powered human motion detection, and it includes simple setup steps, a solid build, and a convenient design with a micro-USB port and microSD card slot for added functionality.

