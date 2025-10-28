AC Immune Appoints Renowned Neurologist Catherine Mummery as Chair of Clinical Advisory Board

Brings substantial expertise in development of first-in-class disease-modifying therapies in dementia across multiple novel modalities

Includes immunotherapies and small molecule drugs targeting intracellular proteinopathies

Leadership in groundbreaking early-stage clinical trials reinforces Company’s competencies





Lausanne, Switzerland, October 28, 2025 -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Prof. Catherine Mummery, a deeply experienced neurologist and expert in dementia clinical trials, as Chairwoman of its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB).

Prof. Mummery leads the cognitive disorders service at the UK’s National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery (NHNN), where she has practiced as a consultant neurologist since 2004. She is head of novel therapeutics at the Dementia Research Centre at University College London (UCL), and deputy director for the Leonard Wolfson Experimental Neurology Centre at NHNN, a unit dedicated to early phase trials in neurodegeneration.

She has been senior investigator on more than 20 early-stage studies of disease-modifying agents in dementias, including the first-ever clinical trial of a gene silencing therapy targeting Tau to treat Alzheimer’s disease, as well as trials of AC Immune’s anti-pTau active immunotherapy candidate ACI-35.030 (JNJ-2056).

Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “It is a great honor that Prof. Mummery has accepted to lead our Clinical Advisory Board. As an investigator on the recently published Phase 1b/2a trial of ACI-35.030 (JNJ-2056), Catherine has been instrumental in the progress we have achieved with our SupraAntigen® immunotherapies. This appointment will now extend her involvement across our entire pipeline of precision prevention candidates, including our three active immunotherapies in Phase 2 development and our most exciting novel therapeutics targeting intracellular mechanisms of neurodegenerative diseases that are approaching the clinic, including ACI-19764 targeting NLRP3, our Morphomer® Tau program, and our Morphomer® a-syn program.”

Prof. Catherine Mummery, Chair of AC Immune’s Clinical Advisory Board, added: “AC Immune is a leader in the development of precision prevention approaches for neurodegenerative diseases, and I am excited by the opportunity to lead its Clinical Advisory Board. I am looking forward to working with and advising the Company’s talented team as its pipeline of active immunotherapies nears meaningful inflection points in clinical trials, plus a series of first-in-class small molecules that enable intracellular targeting of pathologic proteins moving toward the clinic.”

The CAB provides AC Immune with strategic clinical development and regulatory advice and members are selected based on their expertise and peer recognition in the field of neurodegeneration.

As well as Prof. Mummery, the CAB also includes: Dr. Reisa Sperling, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston (US); Dr. Murat Emre, Istanbul Faculty of Medicine, Istanbul University, Istanbul (Turkey); Dr. Lon Schneider, Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA (US); Dr. Pierre Tariot, Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, Phoenix, AZ (US); and Dr. Juan Fortea, Hospital of Sant Pau, Barcelona (Spain).

Dr. Kaj Blennow, the previous Chairman, is retiring from the CAB. AC Immune thanks Dr. Blennow for his support and invaluable guidance.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in precision prevention for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features a range of therapeutic and diagnostic programs, including candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 development. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$4.5 billion in potential milestone payments plus royalties.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, EU, GB, JP, KR, NO, RU and SG.

The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.

For further information, please contact:

SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA

AC Immune

Phone: +41 21 345 91 91

Email: gary.waanders@acimmune.com











International Media



Chris Maggos

Cohesion Bureau

Phone: +41 79 367 6254

Email: chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com

Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Attachment