United States Foodservice Market Forecast Report 2025: A $1.97 Trillion Market by 2033, Driven by Rising Online Ordering, Convenience Trends, and Growth of QSRs and Upscale Dining Establishments

The United States Foodservice Market is expected to grow from US$ 846 Billion in 2024 to US$ 1.97 trillion in 2033 at a CAGR of 9.85% from 2025 to 2033. The growth is driven by increasing consumer interest in convenient eating, growing demand for online food ordering platforms, and the proliferation of quick-service restaurants and upscale dining locations throughout the nation.





Foodservice in the United States has become extremely popular thanks to cultural affinity for eating out, the urban population growth, and rising disposable incomes. Fast-food restaurants and fast-casual restaurants are especially favored by young consumers craving low-cost convenient food. Premium eating and specialty foods appeal to enthusiasts of food and tourists alike, which is indicative of the diversity of the country's food culture.



Health-oriented dining trends, internet-based food delivery, and creative menu items are also the drivers of the U.S. foodservice market. Being a major player in both urban and suburban markets, foodservice is deeply rooted in American culture and consumerism.



Growth Drivers in the United States Foodservice Market

Increased Need for Convenience and On-the-Go Foods



The fast-paced nature of the United States drives the foodservice market to a great extent. Working professionals, students, and city dwellers increasingly favor ready-to-go meals and quick-service chains that minimize time. This demand accelerates the growth of fast-food chains, food trucks, and grab-and-go chains.

Furthermore, increases in 24/7 service models and delivery-based formats increase access, drawing consumers in need of convenient dining options. In July 2025, Convenience-store chain EG America is releasing new grab-and-go food options for the summer travel season. As part of a new summer lineup, they will be offering a limited-time Cheesy Chicken Fajita Tornado, a unique twist on classic Tex-Mex flavors found only in their stores.



Online Food Ordering and Delivery Adoption



There has been marked adoption of online food ordering and delivery services. These platforms have transformed customer behavior, providing convenience, varied food, and payment using cashless methods. Restaurants are also going digital and offering loyalty programs to enhance interactions and sales. This trend benefits smaller restaurants by opening them up to a wider market without much physical expansion.

HelloFresh, the meal kit firm based in Berlin, is jumping into the crowded online grocery space with the opening of HelloFresh Market. The online store offers clients add-ons to their meal kit purchases, such as ready-to-eat meals, pantry staples, fresh fruits and vegetables, and ready-to-heat meals.



Increasing Health and Lifestyle Awareness



Healthy consumers are fueling demand for organic, plant-based, and nutrient-dense menu items. Foodservice chains are responding by adding low-calorie meals, plant-based meals, and allergen-free meals. The farm-to-table phenomenon and the focus on clean-label products increase consumer confidence and build differentiation for restaurants. This trend fuels menu innovation and promotes sustainable food practice, appealing to a wide range of health-conscious consumers.



Challenges in the United States Foodservice Market

Labor Shortages and Increasing Operating Costs



The U.S. foodservice industry is continually challenged by labor shortages, higher wages, and rising food prices. Hiring and maintaining talented employees in kitchens and in customer relations positions has grown more challenging. Increased labor expenses, along with supply chain issues and raw material price inflation, squeeze profit margins. Operators are implementing automation and digital order solutions, but operational cost pressures continue high for small- and mid-sized venues.



Harsh Market Competition and Shifting Consumer Tastes



The market is intensely fragmented, and competition comes from national chains, local restaurants, meal-kit suppliers, and food-prepared sections in grocery stores. Consumer tastes that are constantly evolving, shaped by changing dietary lifestyles, challenge restaurants to innovate menus regularly and modernize offerings. The brands that do not evolve based on health trends, sustainability needs, or online ordering innovations stand to lose market share. Increasing competition heightens the pressure on price as well as customer retention efforts.



United States Commercial Foodservice Market



The commercial foodservice industry of the United States comprises restaurants, cafes, pubs, and catering establishments serving consumers directly. Urbanization, a strong tourism industry, and a growing trend of eating out are driving growth. Quick service and casual dining formats rule the roost, with premium restaurants serving high-income groups. The industry recovery from the pandemic has been boosted by delivery platforms and technology-enabled order systems. May 2025, HF Foods Group Inc. has introduced a new e-commerce platform specific to restaurant staff members, in addition to its current delivery service. At the same time, the company introduced a new tagline and logo, which will soon be modified in its website and applications.



United States Centralized Foodservice System Market



The market for centralized foodservice system includes food preparation at a central location, that is distributed to several service outlets like schools, hospitals, and business cafeterias. This system increases efficiency, decreases wastage, and preserves standardized quality. In the United States, the demand is increasing in healthcare and institutional environments, where high-volume operations necessitate regular, economical, and compliant meal production for thousands of customers on a daily basis.



United States Fast Food Restaurants Market



The fast food category dominates the U.S. foodservice market because of its convenience, speed, and national availability. The leaders in the category are names like McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Wendy's, which feed millions of consumers every day. The category is boosted by steady consumer appetite, menu engineering, and intense online offers. Drive-thru options and mobile app ordering also power growth, and fast food emerges as the backbone of American dining culture.



United States Special Food Services Restaurants Market



Specialty food services in the United States provide niche or occasion-based eating needs, such as catering, food trucks, and banquets. This segment is fueled by weddings, corporate functions, festivals, and seasonal events. Operators use customized menus, specialty foods, and non-traditional service styles to appeal to consumers. Demand for specialized services extends to expanding events industry and consumer desire for experiential eating.

