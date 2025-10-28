DeLeion Capital Introduces AI-Driven Quantitative Asset Management Solutions As Bitcoin Rebounds to $115,000

New York City, NY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeLeion Capital announces a cutting-edge solution, an AI-powered digital asset trust investment platform designed to deliver stable outputs, regardless of market direction as the Bitcoin (BTC) experiences renewed volatility, rebounding to the $115,000-mark, global investors are once again faced with the challenges of navigating unpredictable markets.

Amid growing institutional participation and heightened price fluctuations, independent investors often find themselves at a disadvantage. DeLeion Capital aims to change that by transforming the traditional crypto investment experience, empowering users to transition from speculative trading to systematic, data-driven income generation.

“Our mission is to remove the emotional and time burdens of crypto investing,” said a spokesperson for DeLeion Capital. “With our advanced quantitative strategies, investors can achieve consistent returns while minimizing exposure to market volatility.”

Next-Generation Quantitative Analysis:
DeLeion Capital’s proprietary system leverages AI algorithms and high-frequency trading strategies capable of executing hundreds of analytical decisions in milliseconds. This data-driven approach enables the platform to identify profitable opportunities in both bullish and bearish markets.

Tailored Investment Plans for Every Individual:

  • Classic Plan:
    Designed for BTC/ETH holders seeking stable growth amid market uncertainty.
  • Professional Plan:
    For investors pursuing higher returns through diversified, tokenized fund strategies.
  • Elite Plan:
    An exclusive offering for high-net-worth clients seeking maximum profitability through customized portfolios.

How It Works:

  1. Register an Account: Sign up on DeLeionCapital.com and complete quick identity verification.
  2. Select a Strategy: Choose the BTC-based investment plan that matches your goals.
  3. Earn Daily Returns: Activate the intelligent system to begin earning consistent profits automatically.

Individuals can also take advantage of:

  • Zero-Entry Experience: Free trial access for new participants.
  • Affiliate Referral Rewards: Earn up to 4.5% perpetual commission for each referral.
  • Fixed Interest Rates: Returns remain stable regardless of market fluctuations.
  • Potential Settlements: Real-time profit distribution to grow wealth seamlessly.

Example Returns

Deposit Period Potential Yield Total Return
$4004 Days1.15%$418.40
$90010 Days1.20%$1,008
$1,40015 Days1.27%$1,666.70
$7,90035 Days1.55%$12,185.75

With its emphasis on transparency, automation, and intelligent asset management, DeLeion Capital positions itself as a trusted partner for investors seeking predictable growth in an unpredictable digital asset landscape.

About DeLeion Capital
DeLeion Capital is a digital asset management firm specializing in AI-driven quantitative trading and trust-based investment solutions. The company’s mission is to make crypto investing smarter, more efficient, and more accessible through advanced technology and financial innovation.

Media Contact:
Email: info@deleioncapital.com
Website: www.DeLeionCapital.com


