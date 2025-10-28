DeLeion Capital Introduces AI-Driven Quantitative Asset Management Solutions As Bitcoin Rebounds to $115,000

New York City, NY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeLeion Capital announces a cutting-edge solution, an AI-powered digital asset trust investment platform designed to deliver stable outputs, regardless of market direction as the Bitcoin (BTC) experiences renewed volatility, rebounding to the $115,000-mark, global investors are once again faced with the challenges of navigating unpredictable markets.
Amid growing institutional participation and heightened price fluctuations, independent investors often find themselves at a disadvantage. DeLeion Capital aims to change that by transforming the traditional crypto investment experience, empowering users to transition from speculative trading to systematic, data-driven income generation.
“Our mission is to remove the emotional and time burdens of crypto investing,” said a spokesperson for DeLeion Capital. “With our advanced quantitative strategies, investors can achieve consistent returns while minimizing exposure to market volatility.”
Next-Generation Quantitative Analysis:
DeLeion Capital’s proprietary system leverages AI algorithms and high-frequency trading strategies capable of executing hundreds of analytical decisions in milliseconds. This data-driven approach enables the platform to identify profitable opportunities in both bullish and bearish markets.
Tailored Investment Plans for Every Individual:
- Classic Plan:
Designed for BTC/ETH holders seeking stable growth amid market uncertainty.
- Professional Plan:
For investors pursuing higher returns through diversified, tokenized fund strategies.
- Elite Plan:
An exclusive offering for high-net-worth clients seeking maximum profitability through customized portfolios.
How It Works:
- Register an Account: Sign up on DeLeionCapital.com and complete quick identity verification.
- Select a Strategy: Choose the BTC-based investment plan that matches your goals.
- Earn Daily Returns: Activate the intelligent system to begin earning consistent profits automatically.
Individuals can also take advantage of:
- Zero-Entry Experience: Free trial access for new participants.
- Affiliate Referral Rewards: Earn up to 4.5% perpetual commission for each referral.
- Fixed Interest Rates: Returns remain stable regardless of market fluctuations.
- Potential Settlements: Real-time profit distribution to grow wealth seamlessly.
Example Returns
|Deposit
|Period
|Potential Yield
|Total Return
|$400
|4 Days
|1.15%
|$418.40
|$900
|10 Days
|1.20%
|$1,008
|$1,400
|15 Days
|1.27%
|$1,666.70
|$7,900
|35 Days
|1.55%
|$12,185.75
With its emphasis on transparency, automation, and intelligent asset management, DeLeion Capital positions itself as a trusted partner for investors seeking predictable growth in an unpredictable digital asset landscape.
About DeLeion Capital
DeLeion Capital is a digital asset management firm specializing in AI-driven quantitative trading and trust-based investment solutions. The company’s mission is to make crypto investing smarter, more efficient, and more accessible through advanced technology and financial innovation.
Media Contact:
Email: info@deleioncapital.com
Website: www.DeLeionCapital.com
Attachment