EasyVista positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: IT Service Management Tools, Q4 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading ITSM vendors.

EasyVista, with its integrated IT and enterprise service management platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named EasyVista as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: IT Service Management Tools, Q4 2025.

Karun E S, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, “EasyVista continues to strengthen its positioning by combining ITSM, endpoint management, and digital experience monitoring into a cohesive platform. With AI-driven features like EV Pulse AI for summarization, multilingual support, and automation, the solution enhances both efficiency and user engagement. Its integration of real-user monitoring and XLA-based sentiment tracking allows IT teams to move beyond traditional SLA metrics, providing a clearer picture of end-user satisfaction. EasyVista’s unified approach helps organizations streamline operations while proactively managing digital experiences across diverse IT environments.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the IT Service Management Tools providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"This Leader designation from QKS Group highlights EasyVista’s ability to set the benchmark for IT service excellence and deliver measurable outcomes for our customers,” commented Loïc Besnard, Chief Product Officer, EasyVista. “We know organizations are looking for IT solutions that leverage AI to simplify complexity and deliver actionable insights, and our platform equips teams to turn intelligence into better experiences and measurable business outcomes. This recognition also reflects our commitment to customer-driven innovation and our ongoing investment in technology that delivers meaningful value to our customers.

About EasyVista:

EasyVista is the European Champion in AI-Powered IT Service Management, bringing together service management, monitoring, automation, and remote support in one seamless platform. We enable AI that delivers value: empowering enterprises to transform data governance into a competitive advantage, automate IT operations, and accelerate innovation at scale. Our customer-first approach and advanced AI capabilities make us the technology partner of choice for businesses navigating the future of IT. www.easyvista.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

