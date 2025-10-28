Authentrics.ai Accelerates Trusted AI at Scale and Is Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Authentrics.ai , a pioneer in AI trust, transparency, and resilience, announced that its Weight-Level Controls for High-Stakes Neural Networks AI/ML Ops Software is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace . The launch marks a key milestone in the organization’s work with Google Cloud as part of the ISV Startup Springboard program, enabling easier access and faster deployment of the company’s AI governance platform.

“Efficient and effective AI development, delivery, and governance are required,” said John Derrick, CEO of Authentrics.ai. “With availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, we’re bringing mission-ready AI/ML tools to the organizations who need them most. Whether you’re tuning a model or verifying outputs in a compliance-sensitive system, Authentrics.ai helps ensure your AI achieves intended function and continues to behave as intended, when it matters most.”

With this launch, Google Cloud customers can deploy Authentrics.ai in minutes, gaining immediate access to next-generation tooling that delivers direct neural network control, root-cause analysis, explainability, compliance-grade audit trails, and rapid correction, all without the need for full model retraining.

The Authentrics.ai patent-pending software is designed to solve one of the biggest challenges in modern AI: the “black box” nature of neural networks. By offering weight-level insight, training content attribution, and node-level corrections, Authentrics.ai enables ML and governance teams to rapidly diagnose, validate, and adjust AI behavior, from development through deployment.

“Bringing Weight-Level Controls for High-Stakes Neural Networks AI/ML Ops Software to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the neural network control solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Authentrics.ai can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Built with the needs of regulated industries in mind, the platform operates entirely from model checkpoints, keeping sensitive data protected, and supports integration into any MLOps pipeline using open APIs.

Google Cloud customers in sectors such as finance, healthcare, government, and defense can now deploy Authentrics.ai to:

Explain and correct model behavior without retraining

Audit neural networks with full traceability

Reduce cost, risk, and time-to-insight across the AI lifecycle

Align with frameworks like NIST 800-53, ISO 27001, and the EU AI Act





Authentrics.ai represents a leap forward in AI observability, repairability, and governance offering a secure, scalable way to move from opaque systems to operational transparency.

Authentrics.ai will be attending the Google Public Sector Summit alongside partner and event sponsor, Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Carahsoft’s extensive government distribution network and contract vehicles enable Federal, state, and local agencies to deploy AI with confidence, accountability, and speed.

Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for Authentrics.ai making its solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Authentrics.ai Weight-Level Controls for High-Stakes Neural Networks AI/ML Ops Software is available now via Google Cloud Marketplace.

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting with CEO John Derrick, please contact john.derrick@authentrics.ai.