Daniel Launches on Wefunder, Backed by Award-Winning Talent and Proven Producers

Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel, the highly anticipated feature starring Mena Massoud (Disney’s Aladdin) and guided by the producers behind the $110M indie hit I Can Only Imagine, has officially launched its next equity crowdfunding round on Wefunder.

This new campaign follows the success of a previously funded round that secured $1.2M, underscoring strong early support for the project. Production is already underway, giving investors a rare opportunity to join while momentum is building.

With award-winning talent in front of and behind the camera, Daniel blends Hollywood pedigree with an innovative financing model that puts fans and backers at the heart of the project.

“Our first round showed us how much excitement there is around Daniel,” said Daniel Kooman, “Now, with production moving forward, we’re thrilled to open the door to even more supporters who want to be part of the journey.”

The project is led by a seasoned team with a track record of delivering box-office successes. Daniel is positioned to capture both critical and commercial attention in today’s growing independent film market.

Interested supporters can learn more and participate by visiting Wefunder.



