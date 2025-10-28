Context Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, November 10-12, 2025, Boston

Fireside Chat: Monday, November 10 at 3:00 PM ET*

1x1 Meetings on November 10th

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference, November 11-13, 2025, New York

Presentation: Wednesday, November 12 at 10:00 AM ET

1x1 Meetings on November 12th

*A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at https://ir.contexttherapeutics.com. Replays will be available on the website for 90 days.

For additional information or to request a meeting with Context’s management team during these events, please contact your conference representative or IR@contexttherapeutics.com.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors. Context is building an innovative portfolio of TCE bispecific therapeutics, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 TCE, CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 TCE, and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the ability of the Company and its employees to participate in and present at conferences, (ii) the potential benefits, characteristics, safety and side effect profile of our product candidates, and (iii) the likelihood data will support future development. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Minai-Azary

Chief Financial Officer

Context Therapeutics

IR@contexttherapeutics.com

